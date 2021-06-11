Maternity Innerwear Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Maternity Innerwear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global maternity innerwear market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global maternity innerwear market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Maternity innerwear refers to specialized clothing items designed for pregnant women and new mothers. These items are manufactured to easily fit the changing breasts, baby bump, and overall body size. Maternity innerwear primarily includes shapewear, nursing or maternity bras, camisoles, maternity briefs, etc. Maternity innerwear provides support throughout the pregnancy and offers ease in baby-feeding process. These innerwear items are usually made up of cotton and are available in numerous sizes, styles and colors.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

A significant rise in the demand for nursing-friendly innerwear is primarily driving the maternity innerwear market. Moreover, the improving consumer living standards and growing disposable income levels have led to an increasing willingness to spend on comfortable maternity wear and premium product variants. Besides this, the rising awareness towards the availability of comfortable and affordable maternity innerwear, along with the overall improvement in women’s financial independence, is also contributing to the market growth. Several other factors, including the continual launch of customized product variants and easy availability of these products through expanding online retail channels, are expected to positively influence the global market for maternity innerwear in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Adore Me Inc.

CLOVIA

FirstCry

Fresh Venturz LLP

Hennes & Mauritz AB

Hotmilk Lingerie

Isabella Oliver

Seraphine

The Gap Inc.

Triumph International

Wacoal

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Type:

Maternity/Nursing Bras

Camisoles

Shapewear

Maternity Briefs

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Stores

Offline Stores

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

