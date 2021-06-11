Track and Trace Solutions Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Track and Trace Solutions Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global track and trace solutions market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global track and trace solutions market to continue its strong growth during the next five years. Track and trace (T&T) solutions help enterprises in managing their supply chain and mitigating risks associated with counterfeit products. They provide product ID verification services, facilitate hassle-free movement of goods, and assist in the management of packaging and logistics. T&T solutions also save insurance costs and fuel, provide customer services and offer the latest information via emails or SMS alerts. As a result, T&T solutions are utilized in both personal and business spaces for managing and monitoring the supply chain.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global T&T solutions market is primarily driven by the availability of the latest technologies for T&T activities. Barcode technology is extensively adopted as a T&T solution due to its various benefits, including enhanced stock visibility, minimized disparities in cost, and ensured safety and compliance. Similarly, radio-frequency identification (RFID) is also gaining traction as another T&T solution as it utilizes transmitter-receiver systems for contact-free identification and locates individuals and objects using radio waves. Besides this, governments of various nations are providing legislative support to companies dealing with counterfeit activities, which, in turn, is catalyzing the product demand. Several other major factors projected to further propel the market growth include the expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries along with the accelerating demand for aggregation systems and automated serialization in the healthcare industry.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product, technology, application and end use industry..

Breakup by Product:

Hardware Printing and Marking Solutions Monitoring and Verification Solutions Labelling Solutions Others

Software Plant Manager Software Line Controller Software Bundle Tracking Software Others



Breakup by Technology:

Barcode

RFID

Others

Breakup by Application:

Serialization Solutions Bottle Serialization Label Serialization Carton Serialization Others

Aggregation Solutions Bundle Aggregation Case Aggregation Pallet Aggregation



Breakup by End Use Industry:

Pharmaceutical

Medical Device

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

