Agricultural Ventilation Fans Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends and Research Report – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Agricultural Ventilation Fans Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global agricultural ventilation fans market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global agricultural ventilation fans market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% 2021-2026. Agricultural ventilation fans stand for the equipment used for maintaining the required levels of humidity, carbon dioxide and temperature in indoor-based farming applications. They help in promoting optimum growth of fruits and vegetables and prevent the development of mold or fungi on plant surfaces. During the summer season, agricultural ventilation fans minimize the heat and humidity in the air by creating a breeze and pushing cooler air through the building, whereas, in the winters, they block the accumulation of harmful toxins, gases, and odors and provide adequate ventilation to the livestock.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The expanding agriculture sector and the increasing adoption of indoor farming practices are primarily driving the global market for agricultural ventilation fans. Moreover, a significant growth in the demand for exotic fruits, vegetables, and flowers that require highly controlled environments with sufficient ventilation is also augmenting the market growth. Besides this, due to the scarcity of open cattle grazing spaces, animal breeders are transforming their farms into greenhouses using agricultural ventilation fans to provide the desired environment for livestock feed growth. Additionally, the widespread adoption of vertical farming practices is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In the coming years, the rising demand for urban agriculture and implementation of favorable government policies promoting sustainable agricultural practices, are anticipated to further drive the global market for agricultural ventilation fans.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AirMax Fans

American Coolair

B&B AgriSystems

Bigass Fans (Delta T LLC)

Breeza Industrial

ebm-papst

Markair Inc.

Multi-Wing America Inc.

New York Blower Company

QC Supply

Schaefer Systems International Pvt Ltd.

Vostermans Ventilation B.V

Breakup by Product:

Circulation Fans

Duct Fans

Exhaust Fans

Portable Fans

Others

Breakup by Application:

Dairy/Livestock

Equine

Greenhouse

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

