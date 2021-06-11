Transplant Box Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Key Players and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Transplant Box Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global transplant box market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global transplant box market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. A transplant box is an advanced medical device that plays a crucial role in organ transplants. It is intricately designed to perform the functions of the human body in an organized manner to keep numerous organs alive even when they are placed outside the body. These boxes are highly durable and resistant to moisture, extreme temperatures and biological contamination. As a result, transplant boxes are widely used to transfer organs from donors to patients for an organ transplant. They also ensure that the stored organs, including the heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, etc., remain undamaged while facilitating the transportation with intact organ functionality.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

A significant rise in the incidences of multiple organ failures, coupled with the high occurrence of chronic lifestyle ailments, is primarily driving the global transplant box market. The growing number of organ transplant procedures taking place in the healthcare sector is boosting the demand for transplant boxes. Moreover, the governments of several countries are taking initiatives to promote organ donation worldwide, which is further catalyzing the market growth. Various other factors, such as technological innovations in the production process, along with extensive investments in R&D activities, will continue to further propel the global market for transplant box in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Hibernicor

Institut Georges Lopez

Organ Recovery Systems

OrganOx Limited

Paragonix Technologies Inc.

TransMedics Inc.

XVIVO Perfusion AB

The report has segmented the market on the basis of application and region.

Breakup by Application:

Kidney

Liver

Heart

Lung

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

