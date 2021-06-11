Antibiotics Market 2021-2026: Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Antibiotics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global antibiotics market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global antibiotics market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Antibiotics refer to the group of medicines, such as fluoroquinolone, penicillin, cephalosporin, etc., that mitigate the growth of microorganisms, prevent reproduction of parasites, and reduce serious problems of bacterial infections. They are preferably taken orally in the form of pills, liquids, tablets, and capsules. Antibiotics are also available in sprays, creams, ointments, and lotions, which are applied directly to the skin to heal specific acne and other skin diseases. Moreover, antibiotics can be delivered intravenously (IV) or through injection for severe infections.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/antibiotics-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of numerous infectious diseases, such as pneumonia, malaria, AIDS, tuberculosis, etc., along with the easy availability of generic medicines, is primarily driving the global antibiotics market. Furthermore, the growing incidences of surgical procedures are also increasing the sales of antibiotics to prevent incision infection. Besides this, antibiotics are finding extensive applications in livestock farming to safeguard animal health and support food safety. Moreover, several health organizations are entering into strategic partnerships with private companies to deliver new treatments and improve existing drugs, which is expected to further propel the global market for antibiotics in the coming years.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/32MVs6N

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Allergan Plc (AbbVie Inc.)

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Melinta Therapeutics

Merck & Co. Inc.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Spero Therapeutics

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, action mechanism, drug class, spectrum of activity, route of administration and end user.

Breakup by Action Mechanism:

Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

Others

Breakup by Drug Class:

Cephalosporin

Penicillin

Fluoroquinolone

Macrolide

Carbapenem

Aminoglycoside

Others

Breakup by Spectrum of Activity:

Broad-Spectrum Antibiotics

Narrow-Spectrum Antibiotics

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Other Reports by IMARC Group:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/caustic-soda-market-2021-2026-global-industry-manufacturers-outlook-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-imarc-group-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/packaging-machinery-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-outlook-trends-size-share-growth-key-players-and-forecast-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/cement-market-report-2021-2026-industry-outlook-share-size-growth-top-companies-worldwide-sales-revenue-and-forecast-2021-06-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/gas-turbine-market-2021-2026-size-share-growth-outlook-trends-top-manufacturers-and-forecast-imarc-group-2021-06-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/smart-bathroom-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-2021-06-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/hand-sanitizer-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-trends-business-opportunity-share-size-growth-key-players-and-forecast-2021-06-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/process-analyzer-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-analysis-trends-share-size-growth-top-companies-and-business-opportunity-2021-06-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/acetylene-gas-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-2021-06-01-91973947

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/ethylene-glycol-market-2021-2026-global-industry-share-size-price-trends-demand-outlook-growth-key-players-and-forecast-imarc-group-2021-06-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/india-hand-sanitizer-market-report-2021-2026-key-players-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-imarc-group-2021-06-01