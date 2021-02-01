Smart Baby Monitor Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Trends & Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart Baby Monitor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global smart baby monitor market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global smart baby monitor market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026). A smart baby monitor refers to an automated audio/video capturing device used for real-time monitoring and tracing a toddler’s movements. These devices are employed with high-definition video recording, temperature sensors, mobile notifications, two-way audio systems and Wi-Fi features to provide improved connectivity. Smart baby monitors also allow the parents to monitor the signs and symptoms of the child’s illnesses. Moreover, they offer real-time communication and updates of the baby from a distant location. As a result, smart baby monitors are utilized in homes, daycares, and other professional centers, such as hospitals and early learning centers.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization and the rising consumer awareness regarding child safety are primarily driving the global smart baby monitor market. Furthermore, the increasing number of working parents with nuclear families has led to a significant rise in the product demand for remote monitoring of the child. Additionally, numerous technological advancements, such as the integration of the smart baby monitors with Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), are also propelling the market growth. Several other factors, including easy product availability on both online and offline retail platforms and the growing expenditure capacities of the consumers, are expected to further catalyze the market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Angelcare Monitor Inc.

Dorel Industries Inc.

iBaby Labs Inc.

Lorex Technology Inc. (Flir Systems Inc.)

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Netgear Inc.

Safety 1st

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Summer Infant Inc.

VTech Communications Inc

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product, connection type, application and distribution channel..

Breakup by Product:

Audio and Video Devices

Tracking Devices

Breakup by Connection Type:

Wired

Wireless

Breakup by Application:

Household

Commercial

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

