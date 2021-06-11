Inertial Measurement Unit Market 2020-25: Global Research, Key Players, Share and Industry Trends – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Inertial Measurement Unit Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global inertial measurement unit market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global inertial measurement unit market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026. The inertial measurement unit (IMU) stands for a self-contained system used for measuring the linear and angular motion of an object. Some commonly used devices in an IMU include precision gyroscopes, magnetometers, and accelerometers. IMU finds extensive applications in civil and military aircraft, helicopters, missiles, armored vehicles, drones, robots, and various consumer electronic products.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The escalating demand to upgrade military equipment and defense systems is primarily driving the market growth. Fiber optic IMUs are widely employed with autonomous navigation systems in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that are utilized for firefighting, bomb detection and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) activities. Furthermore, the extensive utilization of IMU in virtual and augmented reality (V/AR) systems, generating artificial environments, and measuring alterations in speed acceleration and orientation, is further catalyzing the market growth. IMUs are also used as an orientation instrument in next-generation smartphones, gaming devices, and tablets. Various other factors, including the development of microelectromechanical (MEMS)-based IMUs that can be integrated with the Internet-of-Things, a significant growth in the robotics industry, and extensive R&D activities, are anticipated to further bolster the global market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Analog Devices Inc.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Safran

STMicroelectronics SA

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Thales Group

Trimble Inc.

Vectornav Technologies LLC

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, grade, technology, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Component:

Accelerometers

Gyroscopes

Magnetometers

Breakup by Grade:

Marine Grade

Navigation Grade

Tactical Grade

Space Grade

Commercial Grade

Breakup by Technology:

Mechanical Gyro

Ring Laser Gyro

Fiber Optics Gyro

MEMS

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

