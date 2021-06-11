Inertial Measurement Unit Market 2020-25: Global Research, Key Players, Share and Industry Trends – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Inertial Measurement Unit Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global inertial measurement unit market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global inertial measurement unit market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026. The inertial measurement unit (IMU) stands for a self-contained system used for measuring the linear and angular motion of an object. Some commonly used devices in an IMU include precision gyroscopes, magnetometers, and accelerometers. IMU finds extensive applications in civil and military aircraft, helicopters, missiles, armored vehicles, drones, robots, and various consumer electronic products.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends:
The escalating demand to upgrade military equipment and defense systems is primarily driving the market growth. Fiber optic IMUs are widely employed with autonomous navigation systems in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that are utilized for firefighting, bomb detection and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) activities. Furthermore, the extensive utilization of IMU in virtual and augmented reality (V/AR) systems, generating artificial environments, and measuring alterations in speed acceleration and orientation, is further catalyzing the market growth. IMUs are also used as an orientation instrument in next-generation smartphones, gaming devices, and tablets. Various other factors, including the development of microelectromechanical (MEMS)-based IMUs that can be integrated with the Internet-of-Things, a significant growth in the robotics industry, and extensive R&D activities, are anticipated to further bolster the global market over the forecasted period.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, grade, technology, end use industry and region.
Breakup by Component:
- Accelerometers
- Gyroscopes
- Magnetometers
Breakup by Grade:
- Marine Grade
- Navigation Grade
- Tactical Grade
- Space Grade
- Commercial Grade
Breakup by Technology:
- Mechanical Gyro
- Ring Laser Gyro
- Fiber Optics Gyro
- MEMS
- Others
Breakup by End Use Industry:
- Consumer Electronics
- Aerospace and Defense
- Automotive
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020-2025)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
