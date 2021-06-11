Botanical Ingredients Market 2021-2026: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Upcoming Trends – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Botanical Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global botanical ingredients market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global botanical ingredients market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Botanical ingredients refer to components of a personal care or cosmetics product prepared using organisms, such as yeast, algae, or bacteria. These organisms undergo DNA editing for metabolic enhancement. Botanical ingredients are more environmentally friendly and cost-effective than components processed using petrochemicals. They act as sustainable substitutes to formulate plant-based extracts that can slowdown the aging process and counteract oxidative damages. As a result, botanical ingredients are being extensively used in cosmetic companies to evaluate natural active components’ activity on the skin.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

Shifting consumer preferences towards safe, advanced, and potent cosmetic solutions to produce new cosmetic formulas, ranging from collagen to hyaluronic acid, are primarily driving the demand for botanical ingredients. Furthermore, increasing number of research activities and the rising demand for sustainable and organic personal care items are also catalyzing the demand for botanical ingredients in hybrid skincare products. Additionally, botanical ingredients are also gaining traction in the food and beverages sector to improve enzyme applications and add flavors. Moreover, the pharmaceutical industry is also utilizing botanical ingredients to formulate active components from natural sources.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Source:

Herbs

Leaves

Spices

Flowers

Others

Breakup by Form:

Powder

Liquid

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

