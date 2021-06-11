Activated Alumina Market 2021-2026: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Impact Analysis – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Activated Alumina Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global activated alumina market reached a value of US$ 1.02 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026. Activated alumina is a granular and dry form of aluminum oxide, which is highly porous and tends to bond with gases and liquids without altering its physical and chemical state. It is commonly used as a catalyst in natural gas refining operations and as a desiccant in water treatment processes. Activated alumina is extensively adopted across various industries, including water treatment, oil and gas, healthcare, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global market for activated alumina is primarily driven by the rising demand for water treatment solutions. Activated alumina is widely adopted for the development of reverse osmosis (RO) membrane technology, which is utilized in the purification of drinking water. Additionally, the increasing usage of activated alumina for purifying lithium, which is used in glass, lubricating greases, ceramics, batteries and air treatment, is also augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the expanding healthcare sector is driving the demand for activated alumina bio-ceramics as an alternative to metal alloys for manufacturing of surgical and dental implants. Numerous other factors, including rising product utilization in refinery projects and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, will continue to drive the global market for activated alumina in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AGC Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Axens

BASF SE

Dynamic Adsorbents Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Huber Engineered Materials

Jiangxi Sanxin Hi-Tech Ceramics Co. Ltd.

Porocel Industries

Shandong Zhongxin New Material Technology Co. Ltd.

Sialca Industries

Sorbead India

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Breakup by Application:

Catalyst

Desiccant

Absorbent

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Water Treatment

Pharmaceutical

Textile

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Others

Breakup by Form:

Powder

Beads

Breakup by Mesh Size:

80-150 Mesh

150-300 Mesh

Above 300 Mesh

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

