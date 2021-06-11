Thermal Energy Storage Market Forecast 2021-26: Industry Trends, Key Players, and Competitive Analysis – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Thermal Energy Storage Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global thermal energy storage market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2021-2026. Thermal energy storage (TES), or heat storage, refers to a system of storing energy for later use. It is a simple and efficient way of transferring energy from ice, cold air or water without chemical conversion. TES is an eco-friendly solution for saving energy based on molten salt, ice, and miscibility gap alloy technology (MGA). Nowadays, the demand for TES is increasing as it is generally used across commercial and residential complexes to store hot and cold energy used for powering electrical systems.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global TES market is primarily driven by the rising preference for renewable energy sources and the continuous need for power supply. TES prevents the overuse of conventional energy from grid systems, thereby providing a cost-efficient alternative. TES finds application in various solar, thermal and combined power plants. Along with this, it is employed in HVAC applications for large-scale heating and cooling. Furthermore, governments across the globe are promoting favorable initiatives to adopt sustainable infrastructural development. As a result, there has been growing adoption of TES for power generation in green buildings, which is significantly influencing the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Abengoa Solar S.A.

Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc.

Brightsource Energy Inc.

Burns & McDonnell Inc.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (McDermott International)

DC Pro Engineering

Fafco Inc.

Solarreserve LLC

Steffes Corporation

Terrafore Technologies LLC

Breakup by Storage Type:

Sensible Heat Storage

Latent Heat Storage

Thermochemical Heat Storage

Breakup by Technology:

Molten Salt Technology

Electric Thermal Storage Heaters

Solar Energy Storage

Ice-Based Technology

Miscibility Gap Alloy Technology (MGA)

Others

Breakup by Material Type:

Water

Molten Salt

Phase Change Materials (PCM)

Others

Breakup by Application:

Power Generation

District Heating and Cooling

Process Heating and Cooling

Breakup by End-Use:

Residential and Commercial Sector

Utility Industry

Other Industries

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

