Thermal Energy Storage Market Forecast 2021-26: Industry Trends, Key Players, and Competitive Analysis – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Thermal Energy Storage Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global thermal energy storage market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2021-2026. Thermal energy storage (TES), or heat storage, refers to a system of storing energy for later use. It is a simple and efficient way of transferring energy from ice, cold air or water without chemical conversion. TES is an eco-friendly solution for saving energy based on molten salt, ice, and miscibility gap alloy technology (MGA). Nowadays, the demand for TES is increasing as it is generally used across commercial and residential complexes to store hot and cold energy used for powering electrical systems.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/thermal-energy-storage-market/requestsample
Market Trends:
The global TES market is primarily driven by the rising preference for renewable energy sources and the continuous need for power supply. TES prevents the overuse of conventional energy from grid systems, thereby providing a cost-efficient alternative. TES finds application in various solar, thermal and combined power plants. Along with this, it is employed in HVAC applications for large-scale heating and cooling. Furthermore, governments across the globe are promoting favorable initiatives to adopt sustainable infrastructural development. As a result, there has been growing adoption of TES for power generation in green buildings, which is significantly influencing the market growth.
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3hs30od
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Abengoa Solar S.A.
- Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc.
- Brightsource Energy Inc.
- Burns & McDonnell Inc.
- Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (McDermott International)
- DC Pro Engineering
- Fafco Inc.
- Solarreserve LLC
- Steffes Corporation
- Terrafore Technologies LLC
Breakup by Storage Type:
- Sensible Heat Storage
- Latent Heat Storage
- Thermochemical Heat Storage
Breakup by Technology:
- Molten Salt Technology
- Electric Thermal Storage Heaters
- Solar Energy Storage
- Ice-Based Technology
- Miscibility Gap Alloy Technology (MGA)
- Others
Breakup by Material Type:
- Water
- Molten Salt
- Phase Change Materials (PCM)
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Power Generation
- District Heating and Cooling
- Process Heating and Cooling
Breakup by End-Use:
- Residential and Commercial Sector
- Utility Industry
- Other Industries
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact Us
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group
Other Reports by IMARC Group:
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/fiber-optics-market-analysis-report-2021-2026-global-industry-trends-size-share-growth-key-players-future-demand-and-forecast-2021-06-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/mobile-mapping-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-analysis-trends-share-size-growth-demand-and-forecast-2021-06-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-report-2021-2026-industry-analysis-report-growth-trends-size-share-key-players-and-business-opportunity-2021-06-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/smart-parking-market-analysis-report-2021-2026-global-industry-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-06-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/top-10-logistics-companies-in-world-2021-imarc-group-2021-06-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/semiconductor-foundry-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-analysis-leading-manufacturers-outlook-growth-business-opportunity-and-foreacast-2021-06-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/electronic-toll-collection-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-size-share-trends-growth-outlook-key-players-and-forecast-2021-06-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/oral-hygiene-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-trends-size-share-outlook-sales-statistics-top-companies-revenue-and-future-opportunity-2021-06-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/mushroom-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-growth-analysis-price-trends-production-statistics-share-size-consumption-by-country-and-forecast-2021-06-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/indium-tin-oxide-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-2021-06-01https://bisouv.com/