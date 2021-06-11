Interactive Projector Market 2021-26: Global Industry Growth, Size, Key Drivers and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Interactive Projector Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global interactive projector market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2021-2026. An interactive projector stands for the advanced image output device that makes a surface, such as whiteboards, projector screens or walls, interactable. It also enables the consumers to use the projection activities through a pen, mechanical stylus or a finger, and it runs through a camera to trace the movements. Interactive projectors are primarily used in educational institutes and collaborative organizational settings to improve the participants’ real-time understanding and actively participate with the projected images. They also offer numerous advantages, such as convenient multi-touch collaboration, multi-user compatibility, and computer-independent interactivity.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global interactive projector market is primarily driven by the expanding education sector and the increasing demand for smart learning solutions. Furthermore, the growing utilization of interactive projectors across the corporate and healthcare industries to conduct presentations and communicate information to the patients is also favoring the market growth. Moreover, several game developers are getting inclined towards interactive projectors to offer an immersive gaming experience to the consumers. Additionally, the rising integration of interactive projectors with numerous advanced technologies, such as cloud computing, IoT, AI, etc., will continue to drive the global market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Some of these key players include:

BenQ Corporation (Qisda Corporation)

Boxlight

Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Hitachi Digital Media Group

NEC Display Solutions Ltd. (NEC Corporation)

Optoma Technology, Inc. (Coretronic Corporation)

Panasonic Corp.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Touchjet Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of technology, projection distance, dimension, resolution, application and region.

Breakup by Technology:

DLP

LCD

LCoS

Breakup by Projection Distance:

Standard Throw

Short Throw

Ultra-Short Throw

Breakup by Dimension:

2D Interactive Projectors

3D Interactive Projectors

Breakup by Resolution:

XGA (Extended Graphis Display)

WXGA (Wide- XGA)

WUXGA (Wide- Ultra XGA)

HD (High Definition)

Breakup by Application:

Education

Business

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

