Micromachining Market Research Report 2021-26: Global Size, Share and Industry Trends and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Micromachining Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global micromachining market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global micromachining market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Micromachining is an assembling technology that relies on mechanical tools to manufacture a variety of three-dimensional (3D) micro components. It offers greater agility and faster repeatable cutting operations with high quality and accuracy. As a result, micromachine finds extensive applications across the electronics and healthcare industries to produce small and intricate parts of plastic and metals. At present, electrochemical micromachining (EMM) is gaining traction in the fabrication of micro products as it is easy to use, requires few complex components, consumes low energy, and offers high repeatability and scalability.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

A significant increase in the demand for precision manufacturing and the growing focus on producing specialized products are primarily driving the global micromachining market. Moreover, a considerable shift to nanotechnology for the miniaturization of components, ranging from electronic devices to chemical microreactors, is also augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the rising penetration of 5G technology and the widespread adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) are positively influencing the demand for micromachining to build telecom equipment, sensors, and other devices. Furthermore, the increasing utilization of micro-sized medical implants based on the growing popularity of intravenous (IV) and minimally invasive surgery (MIS) processes is also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the rising integration of micromachining with microprocessors and other integrated circuits (ICs) devices for producing cost-effective electronics systems in the automotive sector will continue to further drive the global market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, process, axis and end use industry and region.

Breakup by Type:

Traditional

Non-traditional EDM ECM Laser

Hybrid

Breakup by Process:

Additive

Subtractive

Others

Breakup by Axis:

3-axis

4-axis

5-axis

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Semiconductors and Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Power and Energy

Plastics and Polymers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

