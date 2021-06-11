Digital Signage Market 2021-26: Global Growth, Key Players and Forecast Trends – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Digital Signage Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global digital signage market reached a value of US$ 21.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global digital signage market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Digital signage is a centralized content distribution platform designed to playback information on multiple display screens. It displays advertisements or messages to the targeted audience through a back-end operating computer connected to a media player and content management software (CMS). It utilizes technologies, such as projectors, LED, LCD and plasma displays, to project the information, including live weather forecasts, flight schedules, menus, news, television programs and advertisements. As a result, digital signages are widely used across various sectors, including retail, entertainment, education, hospitality, corporate, transport, healthcare, etc.

Market Trends:

Rapid digitalization, along with the growing demand for effective advertisement tools, is primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, the banking sector is increasingly utilizing digital signages in automated teller machines (ATMs) and e-banking centers to display motion messages, digitalized promotion of products and remote content updating and management. This is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the introduction of modern product variants equipped with gaze and heat path trackers is also augmenting the market growth. These trackers locate the area that is attracting the most consumers, thereby allowing organizations to monitor consumer behavior and gaining meaningful insights. Numerous other factors, including continuous advancements in the LCD/LED technologies and rising expenditures on brand promotions and advertisements, are expected to further drive the market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

BARCO

Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar)

LG Electronics

Panasonic

Samsung Electronics

Shanghai Goodview Electronics

Sharp (Foxconn Group)

Sony

Breakup by Technology:

LCD/LED

Projection

Others

Breakup by Application:

Retail

Hospitality

Entertainment

Stadiums and Playgrounds

Corporate

Banking

Healthcare

Education

Transport

Others

Breakup by Location:

Indoor

Outdoor

Breakup by Size:

Below 32 Inches

32 to 52 Inches

More than 52 Inches

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

