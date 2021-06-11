Pre-Engineered Building Market Forecast 2021-26: Research, Key Player, Growth and Industry Trends – IMARC Group

According to the latest study by IMARC Group, titled “Pre-Engineered Building Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global pre-engineered building market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global pre-engineered building market to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2026. Pre-engineered buildings are engineered at factories and are further assembled at site. They are made up of primary steel frames, secondary structural elements, roof, wall panels and bolts which are manufactured at the factory. These frames are then cut to the exact size and bolted together to be transported to the site for assembling. These buildings are cheap to construct, fast to erect and can be easily dismantled. They not only minimize the time required for construction but also need little to no maintenance. This makes them an ideal solution for industrial and warehouse purposes. These structures can also be reused by moving them to a different location. Consequently, these buildings are widely utilized in the construction of distribution centers, retail stores, motels, sports arenas and office complexes.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Pre-Engineered Building Market Trends:

A significant increase in off-site construction activities is one of the major factors driving the growth of the pre-engineered building market. Since these buildings are constructed under controlled conditions, their production reduces labor costs and provides shorter build time. Moreover, the thriving e-commerce industry is continually boosting the demand for warehouses and storehouses. This, along with rapid industrialization in both the emerging and developed countries, is catalyzing the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising environmental concerns have led a majority of the population to make a shift toward eco-friendly and energy efficient technologies. The advent of pre-engineered green buildings is expected to further create a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

BlueScope Steel

Era Infra

Everest Industries

Interarch Building Products

Jindal Buildsys

Kirby Building Systems

Lloyd Insulations

PEB Steel Buildings

Tiger Steel Engineering

Zamil Steel

Nucor

Breakup by Product:

Concrete Structure

Steel Structure

Civil Structure

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Industrial Sector

Commercial Sector

Infrastructure Sector

Residential Sector

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

