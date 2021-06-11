Multi-Factor Authentication Market 2021-26: Industry Trends, Key Players, Growth and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Multi-Factor Authentication Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global multi-factor authentication market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global multi-factor authentication market to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during 2021-2026. Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is a security system intended to protect network, database, device or a physical location with the use of a multi-layered verification process. It requires unique credentials to confirm the user’s identity for the login or any transaction to be made. Other than the username and password, it entails additional authorization factors, including personal security questions, facial recognition, badges, USB devices, security token, one-time password (OTP), behavioral analysis and risk score. Since it is generally a challenging task to decrypt multiple authentication factors, the use of MFA security systems has gained immense traction across the globe.
Global Multi-Factor Authentication Market Trends:
The market is primarily driven by a significant rise in the incidences of security breaches. An escalating number of cyberattacks, along with the increasing online fraud cases, are encouraging corporate organizations, banking, financial and insurance companies, and government offices to adopt MFA for safeguarding sensitive data against any form of security transgression. Apart from this, the rising adoption rates of the Internet of Things (IoT), coupled with the increasing popularity of cloud-integrated MFA solutions have reduced the costs associated with the hardware and software-based authentication models. Other factors, such as the rising trend of virtual smart cards, increasing government investments into cybersecurity and extensive research and development in the field of biometric technologies, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Broadcom, Inc.
- HID Global Corporation
- Deepnet Security Ltd.
- Entrust Datacard Corporation
- Fujitsu Limited
- Gemalto N.V.
- Microsoft Corporation
- NEC Corporation of America
- Okta, Inc.
- Ping Identity Corporation
- RSA Security LLC
- SecureAuth Corporation
- SecurEnvoy Limited
- Suprema Inc
Breakup by Model:
- Two-Factor Authentication
- Three-Factor Authentication
- Four-Factor Authentication
- Five-Factor Authentication
Breakup by Deployment Type:
- On-Premises
- On-Cloud
Breakup by Application:
- Smart Card Authentication
- Phone-Based Authentication
- Hardware OTP Token Authentication
Breakup by Vertical:
- Banking & Finance
- Government
- Travel & Immigration
- Military & Defence
- Commercial Security
- Healthcare
- Consumer Electronics
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
