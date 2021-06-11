June 2021 Report on Global Small BoatsMarket By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Small Boats, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Small Boats industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Grand Crossing Capital LLC

MasterCraft Boat Company, LLC

Maverick Boat Group, Inc

Marine Products Corporation

BPS Direct, L.L.C

Grady-White Boats, Inc

Malibu Boats, Inc

Porter, Inc

Brunswick Corporation

Correct Craft, Inc

Stellican Ltd

Seabring Marine Industries Inc

Groupe Beneteau

Yamaha Motor Corporation

S2 Yachts, Inc

By Type:

Sail Boat

Powered Boat

Personal Watercraft Boat (PWC)

Others

By Application:

Pleasure

Fishing

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Small Boats Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Sail Boat

1.2.2 Powered Boat

1.2.3 Personal Watercraft Boat (PWC)

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Pleasure

1.3.2 Fishing

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Small Boats Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Small Boats Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Small Boats Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Small Boats Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Small Boats Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Small Boats (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Small Boats Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Small Boats Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Small Boats (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Small Boats Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Small Boats Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Small Boats (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Small Boats Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Small Boats Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Small Boats Market Analysis

3.1 United States Small Boats Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Small Boats Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Small Boats Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Small Boats Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Small Boats Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Small Boats Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Small Boats Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Small Boats Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Small Boats Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Small Boats Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Small Boats Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Small Boats Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Small Boats Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Small Boats Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Small Boats Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Small Boats Market Analysis

5.1 China Small Boats Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Small Boats Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Small Boats Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Small Boats Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Small Boats Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Small Boats Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Small Boats Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Small Boats Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Small Boats Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Small Boats Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Small Boats Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Small Boats Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Small Boats Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Small Boats Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Small Boats Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Small Boats Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Small Boats Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Small Boats Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Small Boats Market Analysis

8.1 India Small Boats Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Small Boats Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Small Boats Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Small Boats Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Small Boats Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Small Boats Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Small Boats Consumption Structure by Application

…continued

