Cloud Security Software Market Size, Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cloud Security Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global cloud security software market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Cloud security software is widely employed by numerous organizations for gaining multiple levels of control in a network infrastructure. Also known as cloud computing security software, it protects the cloud-based system, data and infrastructure while ensuring the security and regulatory compliance of the same. It is essential for establishing authentication rules for individual users and devices that lead to enhanced privacy, access control, backup solutions and data protection. It also protects the public and private cloud against distributed denial of service (DDoS). Apart from this, these solutions are deployed for safeguarding unstructured data formats and integrating the same with multiple processors or endpoints while eliminating the need to invest in expensive hardware.

Global Cloud Security Software Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the growing adoption of cloud computing solutions in numerous industries across the globe. The widespread utilization of cloud servers to store, manage and process sensitive business data in the corporate sector has made it more susceptible to unauthorized access, cyberattacks, data exposure and other threats. This has stimulated the requirement for cloud security software to secure the integrity and continuity of resources at different levels. Moreover, there has been a significant increase in the adoption of encryption and tokenization technologies, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth. These advanced technologies assist in facilitating easy data transfer and hindering unauthorized access during security breaches. The advent of numerous security solutions that are integrated with machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, extensive research and development (R&D) has led to the launch of advanced variants that offer easy-to-use and affordable services to end users. For instance, Trend Micro Incorporated, a Tokyo-based cybersecurity company, has launched Worry-Free Services Advanced, cloud-based security, specially designed for small businesses, that manages the security of numerous devices from one web console while protecting the user against spear phishing and advanced targeted attacks.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Broadcom, Inc.

TrendMicro

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems

RSA Security

McAfee

Microsoft Corporation

Dell Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

BMC Software

Bitium

CipherCloud

Cloudpassage

Check Point Software Technologies

Fortinet

VMware

Sophos

Gemalto NV

Imperva, Inc

Cloud Security Software Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Type, Deployment, End-User and Vertical.

Market Breakup by Type:

Cloud Identity and Access Management

Data Loss Prevention

Email and Web Security

Cloud Database Security

Network Security

Cloud Encryption

Market Breakup by Deployment:

Public

Private

Hybrid

Market Breakup by End-User:

Small and Midsize Business (SMBs)

Large Enterprises

Cloud Service Providers

Government Agencies

Others/Third Party Vendors

Market Breakup by Vertical:

Healthcare

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Information Technology (IT) & Telecom

Government Agencies

Retail

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

