Endocrine Testing Market: Global Size, Share, Trends and Research Report – IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Endocrine Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Endocrine Testing Market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. Endocrine testing is the medical procedure used to measure the level of hormones in the body and diagnose the hormone-related disorder. The testing helps to identify imbalances of hormone concentrations that may lead to the development of certain chronic conditions. Computerized tomography (CT), fine-needle aspiration (FNA), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), radioactive iodine scan (RAI), positron emission test (PET), and venous sampling are some of the common methods included in endocrine testing. The test results help in determining the condition’s progression and track the effect of the treatment provided to the patient.

Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of numerous endocrine-related disorders, such as adrenal insufficiency, Cushing’s disease, hyperthyroidism, gigantism etc., is primarily propelling the demand for endocrine testing. Periodic endocrine testing minimizes the risk of exacerbation or complications of the disorder, particularly in geriatric patients. Furthermore, the introduction of advanced, easy-to-operate biosensor-enabled test kits that facilitate cost-effective home-based diagnosis is also providing a boost to the market. Numerous diagnostic centers and healthcare providers are adopting technologically advanced liquid chromatography with mass spectrometry (LC-MS) techniques to provide exact and precise results. Moreover, due to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19, endocrine testing is widely adopted to detect hyperglycemia in infected patients, thereby further driving the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

BioMerieux SA

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Global Endocrine Testing Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Test Type, Technology and End-Use.

By Test Type:

Thyroid Test

Insulin Test

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Test

Prolactin Test

Luteinizing Hormone Test

Progesterone Test

Others

By Technology:

Immunoassay

Tandem Mass Spectroscopy

Sensor Technology

LC-MS

Others

By End Use:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Clinical Laboratories

Others

By Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

