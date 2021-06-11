Linear Alpha Olefins Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Linear Alpha Olefins Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global linear alpha olefins market reached a value of US$ 10.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Linear alpha olefins (LAOs) refer to alkenes with a terminal double bond at the first carbon atom of the chain. The double bond determines the chemical properties and reactivity of the compound. These unbranched alkenes, with the chemical formula CXH2X, are either produced by Fischer-Tropsch synthesis, followed by purification, or by the oligomerization of ethylene molecules in the presence of a solvent and catalyst. They are generally used as co-monomers for manufacturing polyethylene, inks, waxes, plastic packaging, cosmetic emollients, color concentrates, and high-performing engine and industrial oils. They can also be tailored to meet individual specifications and provide vast options for new chemical development.
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Middle East
- Western Europe
- South Africa
- Others
Breakup by Type:
- Butene
- Hexene
- Octene
- Decene
- Dodecene
- Tetradecene
- Hexadecene
- Octadecene
- Eicosene
- Others
Breakup by End Use:
- LLDPE
- Detergent Alcohols
- HDPE
- Lubricants
- LDPE
- Others
https://www.imarcgroup.com/linear-alpha-olefins-market
