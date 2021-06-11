North America Peanut Butter Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast Till 2026: IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Peanut Butter Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the north america peanut butter market reached a volume of 258.7 Kilo Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Peanut butter is a food spread or paste made by grinding and dry-roasting peanuts. Other ingredients, such as sweeteners, salt and emulsifiers, are also added to enhance its taste and texture. Peanut butter is a rich source of vitamins E, B3 and B6, and a protein-rich alternative to dairy butter. As a result, it aids in improving heart health, blood sugar levels and reducing weight, if consumed in moderation. Peanut butter is widely utilized in salad dressings, vegetable sauces, soups, cornbread, meatloaves and boiled custard.

North America Peanut Butter Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the north america peanut butter market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the north america peanut butter market on the basis of type, distribution channel and country.

Breakup by Product Type:

Crunchy Peanut Butter

Smooth Peanut Butter

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

