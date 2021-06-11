Statin Market Analysis Report 2021-2026: Global Size, Outlook, Share, Industry Trends, Key Players, Forecast

According to latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Statin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global statin market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026. Statins are a category of drugs that are generally prescribed by doctors to decrease blood cholesterol levels. Consequently, these medicines help in preventing heart attacks and strokes. Some common types of statins include fluvastatin, pitavastatin, rosuvastatin, atorvastatin, lovastatin, pravastatin, and simvastatin. Naturally, statins are sourced from an assortment of species and genera of filamentous fungi. Variants like mevastatin are obtained from Penicillium citrinum, lovastatin from Aspergillus terreus strains, mevastatin is obtained from Streptomyces carbophilus and simvastatin from a semi-synthetic process.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/statin-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Europe and North America have the largest number of people with high elevated cholesterol levels. This has led doctors in these regions to prescribe statins to lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases among patients. Besides this, researchers worldwide have been investing in statin therapy for treating patients with acute viral infections. This rise in research and development (R&D) is drawing due attention of statin producers, buyers, and traders. With the onset of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, a large portion of the population has started staying at home while leading a sedentary lifestyle. Such trends can lead to the development of high blood cholesterol among individuals, which is anticipated to further inflate the demand for statins.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://bit.ly/3w1Zcy8

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players :

Abbott Laboratories AstraZeneca Aurobindo Pharma Biocon GlaxoSmithKline Merck & Co. Novartis Pfizer, etc.

Breakup by Type:

Synthetic Statins Natural Statins

Breakup by Therapeutic Area:

Cardiovascular Disorders Obesity Inflammatory Disorders Others

Breakup by Drug Class:

Atorvastatin Fluvastatin Lovastatin Pravastatin Simvastatin Others

Breakup by Application:

Dyslipidemia Others

Breakup by Distribution:

Hospitals Clinics Others

Breakup by Region:

North America Asia Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance Market Outlook Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Report:

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800