Coagulation Analyzer Market Research Report 2021-2026: Global Size, Growth, Key Players and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Coagulation Analyzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global coagulation analyzer market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global coagulation analyzer market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026. Coagulation analyzers are medical devices that are used to measure blood platelet levels in a fast and precise manner. They are also employed to provide data about hemoglobin in red blood cells (RBCs), platelet counts and hematocrit levels. These devices are majorly used for the detection of clotting deficiencies related to hemophilia, thrombocytopenia, thromboembolic disease, impaired liver function and Von Willebrand disease, among other conditions. Additionally, they can monitor the effectiveness of certain drugs, including heparin, antiplatelet agents and oral anticoagulants on whole blood (WB). These analyzers are equipped with built-in quality control and security lockout protocols that ensure the safety of sensitive patient information.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Coagulation Analyzer Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by a significant increase in the prevalence of blood clotting disorders. Sedentary lifestyle habits, coupled with shifting dietary preferences, have resulted in an increased occurrence of obesity and vitamin deficiency-related diseases. This, along with a significant rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders (CVDs) on a global level, has catalyzed the uptake of coagulation analyzers. Moreover, governments of numerous countries are investing significantly in the development of healthcare infrastructure, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, extensive research and development (R&D) activities by numerous manufacturers have led to the development of various portable product variants that offer convenience to the users. For instance, Siemens Healthineers company, a Germany-based corporation, launched Xprecia Stride coagulation analyzer that delivers fast and efficient prothrombin time testing (PT/INR) results for point-of-care (POC) monitoring.

Key Market Segmentation:

Some of top key players include:

Abbott Laboratories Roche Diagnostics (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.) Nihon Kohden Sysmex Corporation Siemens Healthineers company Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Helena Laboratories Corporation DIAGNOSTICA STAGO Instrumentation Laboratory Company.

Market Breakup by Testing Type:

Prothrombin Time Testing (PT) Fibrinogen Testing Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Testing (APTT) Activated Clotting Time Testing (ACT) D-Dimer Testing Platelet Function Testing Anti-Factor Xa Testing Others

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Instruments/Analyzers Automated Analyzers Semi-Automated Analyzers Manual Analyzers Reagents Consumables Others

Market Breakup by Technology Type:

Optical Technology Mechanical Technology Electrochemical Technology Others

Market Breakup by End User:

Clinical Laboratories Diagnostic Centers Hospitals Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

