Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD) Drugs Market Report 2021-2026: Global Size, Growth, Share, Key Players, and Outlook

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD) Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global Ischemic Heart Disease drugs market share is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global ischemic heart disease (IHD) drugs market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026. Ischemic heart disease, also known as coronary heart (CHD) or coronary artery disease, refers to a heart problem in which the blood flow to the heart is restricted or reduced. This is caused by clogged arteries that supply less blood and oxygen to the heart muscles, eventually leading to a cardiac attack. The diverse pharmacological actions of various IHD drugs, such as calcium channel blockers, inhibit the influx of calcium ions into the myocardium and vascular smooth muscle tissues. The relaxation of the coronary artery due to calcium channel blocker therapy improves coronary blood flow, thereby increasing myocardial oxygen supply. The anti-ischemic effects of these drugs are often notable, especially the newer agents like amlodipine.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global IHD Drugs Market Trends:

In recent years, the increasing prevalence of heart diseases, along with the growing population of older adults who are more prone to heart ailments, has led to the rising demand for IHD drugs. Moreover, IHD drugs are incorporated in various cardiological treatment procedures, such as angioplasty, atherectomy and balloon angioplasty, for preventing relapse and ensuring healthy recovery, which has led to a consistent requirement for these drugs. Besides this, the high alcohol consumption, excessive smoking, reduced blood pressure control and lower physical activity are the factors that have increased the mortality rate from cardiovascular disease, which in turn is leading to a rise in the demand for IHD drugs across the globe.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Bayer AG Eli Lilly and Company Novartis International AG Pfizer, Inc. Sanofi S.A. Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Baxter International Inc. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Amgen Inc. Hoffmann-La Roche AG GlaxoSmithKline Plc Merck & Co. Eisai Co., Ltd.

Market Breakup by Disease Class:

Angina Pectoris Myocardial Infarction

Market Breakup by Drug Class:

Anti-Dyslipidemic Drugs Calcium Channel Blockers Beta-Blockers ACE Inhibitors ARBs Vasodilators Antithrombotic Agents

Market Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

