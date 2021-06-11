Neuroendovascular Coil Market Forecast Report 2021-2026: Global Share, Size, Growth, Key Players and Outlook

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Neuroendovascular Coil Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global neuroendovascular coil market size is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global neuroendovascular coil market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.A neuroendovascular coil is a long, small-sized spring that is inserted into a cranial artery for treating ruptured and unruptured brain aneurysm and intracranial atherosclerotic disease. The coil is manufactured using biocompatible metals, such as nitinol, platinum, nickel, iridium, and tungsten. It is primarily used to stop the blood from flowing into an aneurysm. If the aneurysm ruptures, it can be fatal or can cause severe brain damage to the patient.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the thriving medical industry, along with an increasing prevalence of neurovascular disorders. Furthermore, the rising consumer preference for minimally invasive (MI) medical procedures, such as carotid artery stenting and flow diversion procedures, are also providing a boost to the market growth. Apart from this, various technological advancements, including the integration of intracranial stents with coil technology to reduce the recurrence of aneurysms, is leading to increasing product adoption by healthcare providers. Other factors, including rising geriatric population, expansion of healthcare infrastructure and extensive research and development (R&D) in the field of neurovascular therapies, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes Penumbra Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Terumo Corporation Cardinal Health Boston Scientific Corporation Cook Medical Incorporated Balt Extrusion EndoShape, etc.

Breakup by Product Type:

Guglielmi Detachable Coils (GDCs) Matrix Coils

Breakup by Indication:

Ruptured Aneurysm Unruptured Aneurysm

Breakup by Application:

Tumor Surgery Medical Teaching Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Stroke Centers Others

Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

