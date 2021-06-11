Oncology Biosimilars Market Report 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Oncology Biosimilars Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, finds that the global oncology biosimilars market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global oncology biosimilars market to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during 2021-2026. Oncology biosimilars are cost-effective counterparts of the already licensed reference biologics. They are similar in terms of quality, safety and efficiency to their branded counterparts, and are widely being used in cancer treatment. Biological therapies are large, highly complex molecules derived from living cells or organisms. The extensive research involved in the development of originator drugs, coupled with aggressive marketing and promotion by the manufacturer, leads to high costs. Since biosimilars only require such studies to ensure equivalence of efficacy and safety profiles, they incur lower manufacturing costs, which in turn help in reducing treatment expenses.

Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Trends:

According to the World Health Organization, cancer resulted in an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018, representing the second leading cause of death globally. The rising prevalence of cancer, along with the upcoming patent expiry of several blockbuster oncology drugs, has encouraged pharmaceutical manufacturers to develop biosimilars for use in oncology. Additionally, several regulatory authorities have also approved biosimilars to offer a safe and affordable alternative to originator biological therapies. These cost-effective biosimilars provide significant savings, better access to treatment, and the potential of improved outcomes. Moreover, several leading manufacturers are entering into partnerships to develop oncology drugs. For instance, Biocon, Asia’s premier biopharmaceutical company, has collaborated with Sandoz, a Novartis division and the global leader in biosimilars, to develop, manufacture and commercialize next-generation biosimilars for patients worldwide to help them gain access to a range of high-quality and affordable oncology biologics.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

BIOCON LTD. (BIOCON.BO) Celltrion Inc (CONIF) Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (RDY) Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. STADA ARZNEIMITTEL AG (STDAF) Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) Apotex Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Sandoz International GmbH BIOCAD Biotechnology Company Mylan N.V. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.

Market Breakup by Drug Type:

Monoclonal Antibody Immunomodulators G-CSF Hematopoietic Agents Others

Market Breakup by Cancer Type:

Lung Cancer Colorectal Cancer Cervical Cancer Breast Cancer Kidney Cancer Stomach Cancer Brain Cancer Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Europe Asia Pacific North America Middle East and Africa Latin Americ

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

