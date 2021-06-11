Camera Stabilizer Market 2021-2026: Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Camera Stabilizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global camera stabilizer market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

A camera stabilizer is a device that is utilized for providing stability to the camera while taking a picture or shooting a video. It comprises batteries, sensors, printed circuit board (PCB), motors, motor drivers, cables and connectors. It is cost-efficient, lightweight, portable and easy to use products, owing to which it is gaining traction in the sports and media and entertainment industries across the globe.

Market Trends:

The boosting sales of consumer electronics, such as smartphones and digital cameras, in confluence with the inflating disposable incomes, represent one of the significant factors impelling the global camera stabilizer market growth. Apart from this, the rising influence of social media, coupled with the increasing trend of wedding shoots, is escalating the demand for camera stabilizer for recording high-quality videos. Furthermore, the growing popularity of capturing innovative and creative shots, along with the thriving media and entertainment industry, is expected to create opportunities for manufacturers to expand their consumer base in the coming years.

Global Camera Stabilizer Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Camera Motion Research

Freefly Systems

FeiyuTech

GLIDECAM INDUSTRIES, INC.(US)

Glide Gear

Gudsen Technology Co. Ltd. (G1LA06)

Ikan Corporation

Movo

Neewer

Pilotfly GmbH

Polaroid

Roxant

Tiffen Company

VariZoom

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Type, Distribution Channel, Application, End-User, and Region.

Breakup by Type:

Body Mounted

Hand Held

Camera Slider

Camera Crane

Remote Head

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Breakup by Application:

Cinema Cameras

Underwater Cameras

DSLRs

Smartphones

Action Cameras

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Professional

Personal

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

