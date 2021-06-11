Camera Stabilizer Market 2021-2026: Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Camera Stabilizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global camera stabilizer market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
A camera stabilizer is a device that is utilized for providing stability to the camera while taking a picture or shooting a video. It comprises batteries, sensors, printed circuit board (PCB), motors, motor drivers, cables and connectors. It is cost-efficient, lightweight, portable and easy to use products, owing to which it is gaining traction in the sports and media and entertainment industries across the globe.
Market Trends:
The boosting sales of consumer electronics, such as smartphones and digital cameras, in confluence with the inflating disposable incomes, represent one of the significant factors impelling the global camera stabilizer market growth. Apart from this, the rising influence of social media, coupled with the increasing trend of wedding shoots, is escalating the demand for camera stabilizer for recording high-quality videos. Furthermore, the growing popularity of capturing innovative and creative shots, along with the thriving media and entertainment industry, is expected to create opportunities for manufacturers to expand their consumer base in the coming years.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/camera-stabilizer-market/requestsample
Global Camera Stabilizer Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
- Camera Motion Research
- Freefly Systems
- FeiyuTech
- GLIDECAM INDUSTRIES, INC.(US)
- Glide Gear
- Gudsen Technology Co. Ltd. (G1LA06)
- Ikan Corporation
- Movo
- Neewer
- Pilotfly GmbH
- Polaroid
- Roxant
- Tiffen Company
- VariZoom
For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/camera-stabilizer-market
The report has segmented the market on the basis of Type, Distribution Channel, Application, End-User, and Region.
Breakup by Type:
- Body Mounted
- Hand Held
- Camera Slider
- Camera Crane
- Remote Head
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Online Sales
- Offline Sales
Breakup by Application:
- Cinema Cameras
- Underwater Cameras
- DSLRs
- Smartphones
- Action Cameras
- Others
Breakup by End-User:
- Professional
- Personal
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Browse Related Reports By IMARC Group
green and bio-solvents market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/green-bio-solvents-market
freeze-drying equipment market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/freeze-drying-equipment-market
kitchen appliances market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/kitchen-appliances-market
bottled water market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bottled-water-market
aquaculture market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aquaculture-market
power cables market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/power-cables-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: [email protected]
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800