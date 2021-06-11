Online Food Delivery Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Online Food Delivery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global online food delivery market reached a value of US$ 107.4 Billion in 2020. Online food delivery is a convenient process of buying and selling food via internet-based platforms. It primarily includes mobile-based software applications or web pages that provide access to multiple food joints based on consumer preferences. These online food delivery platforms provide secured payment gateways, diverse food options, door-step delivery, numerous discounts, etc.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/online-food-delivery-market/requestsample

Rapid urbanization, along with the growing penetration of smartphones and internet connectivity, is primarily driving the global online food delivery market. Furthermore, the increasing working women population, hectic work schedules of the consumers and sedentary lifestyles are also augmenting the demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food variants. Additionally, the rising adoption of online retail channels by several brick-and-mortar food chains to expand their consumer base is further bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the integration of online food delivery platforms with numerous advanced technologies, such as Big Data, artificial intelligence (AI), predictive analytics, etc., to provide a personalized consumer experience will continue to catalyze the global market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Just Eat ( AMS: TKWY )

) GrubHub ( NYSE: GRUB )

) Delivery Hero ( ETR: DHER )

) Deliveroo ( LON: ROO )

) Takeaway.com ( AMS: TKWY )

) Foodpanda

Ele.me

Meituan Waimai ( HKG: 3690 )

Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Platform Type

Website

Applications

Market Breakup by Business Model

Order Focused Food Delivery System

Logistics Based Food Delivery System

Full-Service Food Delivery System

Market Breakup by Payment Method

Online

Cash on Delivery

Market Breakup Region

China

North America

Asia Pacific ( excluding china)

Europe

Rest of the World

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/online-food-delivery-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Business Travel Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/business-travel-market

Car Sharing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/car-sharing-market

Architectural Lighting Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/architectural-lighting-market

Disconnect Switch Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/disconnect-switch-market

Brushless DC Motors Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/brushless-dc-motors-market

Smart Irrigation Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-irrigation-market

Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/terrestrial-laser-scanning-market

Ball Valves Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ball-valves-market

Transit Cards Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/transit-cards-market

Egypt LED Lighting Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/egypt-led-lighting-market

About Us



IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:



IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800