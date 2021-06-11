Portable Medical Ventilators Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Portable Medical Ventilators Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global portable medical ventilators market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2015-2020. A portable medical ventilator assists in providing oxygen to patients with minimal care requirements. It offers combined, pressure, volume-mode ventilation for long term-respiratory care in-home, hospitals, and ambulatory care centers. It comprises a heated humidifier or heat and moisture exchanger (HME), a flexible or specialized breathing circuit, control systems, monitor, alarms, and sensors.

At present, there is a considerable increase in the prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases. This represents one of the major factors propelling the growth of the market. Portable ventilators provide patients suffering from asthma, emphysema, and pneumonia with long-term and short-term respiratory assistance. This, along with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, is positively influencing their utilization in the healthcare sector across the globe. Furthermore, the market is driven by technological advancements, such as the introduction of non-invasive and microprocessor-controlled portable ventilators. Other factors, including the rising geriatric population and significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are stimulating the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global portable medical ventilators market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Drägerwerk AG & Co.

KGaA, GETINGE AB

Hamilton Medical AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Plc.

ResMed Inc.

Smiths Medical Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Vyaire Medical Inc.

Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Type:

Adult/Pediatric Ventilators

Neonatal/Infant Ventilators

Others

Breakup by Interface:

Invasive Ventilation

Non-Invasive Ventilation

Breakup by Mode of Ventilation:

Combined Mode Ventilation

Volume Mode Ventilation

Pressure Mode Ventilation

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Home Care

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

