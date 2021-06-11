Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market Development, Trends, Demand and Forecast Till 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global multiple sclerosis therapies market experienced moderate growth during 2014-2019. Multiple sclerosis (MS) therapies involve the administration of injectable, infused and oral medicines, antidepressants, muscle relaxants, and physical therapy. They aid in slowing the progression of the disease and managing associated symptoms. Apart from this, they also help in controlling the heart rate and blood pressure and minimizing the frequency of relapses among patients.

At present, the increasing prevalence of relapsing-remitting and secondary progressive MS across the globe represents one of the primary factors driving the market. Besides this, governing agencies of numerous countries are launching campaigns to generate awareness about the available treatments. This, along with the technological advancements, such as the introduction of innovative immunomodulators, monoclonal bodies, interferons, and immunosuppressants for the effective treatment of MS, is creating a favorable market outlook. Other factors, including considerable improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to stimulate the growth of the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global multiple sclerosis therapies market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Abbvie Inc.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Biogen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Drug:

Immunomodulators Copaxone Avonex/Plegridy Gilneya Tysabri Betaseron/Extavia Tecifidera Rebif Ampyra

Immunosuppressants Aubagio Lemtrada Ocrelizumab Zinbryta



Breakup by Drug Type:

Biologic Drugs

Small Molecule Drugs

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Oral

Injectable

Intravenous

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

