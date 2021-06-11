Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Opportunities by Types, Demand, Top Manufactures and Application in Grooming Regions 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global oligonucleotide synthesis market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Oligonucleotide synthesis is the chemical synthesis of little fragments of nucleic acids that are produced through enzymatic chemistry and genetic engineering. It is used in laboratories for diagnostics, academic, industrial, and therapeutic applications. Oligonucleotide synthesis helps in building monoclonal antibody primers and probes in recombinant deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) technologies. It is majorly utilized in medical, biological, forensic, and clinical applications for gene cloning, expression, molecular diagnostics and genetic disease screening.

The rapid spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has led to the emergent need for a potential treatment, including DNA and Ribonucleic acid (RNA) vaccines. This represents one of the primary factors driving the global oligonucleotide synthesis market toward growth. In line with this, an increasing focus on providing personalized medical care is contributing to the market growth. The rising prevalence of cancer and other chronic illnesses has positively influenced the demand for novel diagnostics, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Increasing investments by governments of various nations in the research and development (R&D) of advanced genomic technologies are further creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global oligonucleotide synthesis market to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Biolegio B.V.

Bio-Synthesis Inc

Eurofins Genomics

GenScript

Horizon Discovery Ltd

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc (Danaher Corporation)

Kaneka Eurogentec S.A. (Kaneka Corporation)

LGC Limited

Nitto Denko Avecia Inc (Nitto Denko Corporation)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Synthesized Oligonucleotide Products

Reagents

Equipment

Services

Breakup by Application:

PCR Primers

PCR Assays and Panels

Sequencing

DNA Microarrays

Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Antisense Oligonucleotides

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic Research Institutes

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

