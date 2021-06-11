Home Fitness Equipment Market to Witness Huge Growth during 2020-2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Home Fitness Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global home fitness equipment market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2014-2019. Home fitness equipment are the devices used for monitoring physical exercises at home. These tools assist in weight management, improving stamina, and developing muscular strength. Few commonly used home fitness equipment include cardiovascular training equipment, such as treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes, and strength training equipment, such as free weight and plate loaded machines.
The high prevalence of several lifestyle diseases, such as atherosclerosis, cardiovascular ailments, obesity, diabetes, etc., is primarily driving the market for home fitness equipment. Moreover, hectic work schedules of the consumers, along with the wide availability of home fitness equipment across both offline and online distribution channels, are further propelling the market growth. Additionally, several equipment manufacturers are increasingly investing in extensive R&D activities for the launch of advanced and user-friendly home fitness equipment. Furthermore, the advent of smart wearable devices, along with the rising compatibility of fitness equipment with several fitness tracking apps, is further expected to drive the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- adidas AG
- Amer Sports Corporation
- Brunswick Corporation
- PureGym
- Hoist Fitness Systems Inc.
- Icon Health & Fitness Inc.
- Johnson Health Tech. Co. Ltd.
- Technogym
- True Fitness Technology Inc.
- Vectra Fitness Inc.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
- Cardiovascular Training Equipment
- Air Bike
- Elliptical Machines
- Punching Bag
- Rowing Machine
- Treadmill
- Others
- Strength Training Equipment
- Ab Wheel
- Adjustable Dumbbells
- Adjustable Kettlebell
- Medicine Ball
- Mini Resistance Bands
- Pull Up Bars
- Weight-Lifting Bench
- Others
- Accessories
- Foam Roller
- Weighted Jump Rope
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020-2025)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
