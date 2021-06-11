Organic and Natural Pet Food Market Revenue Growth & Opportunities by 2026 With Trends and Competitive Analysis

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Organic and Natural Pet Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global organic and natural pet food market reached a value of US$ 22.8 Billion in 2020. Natural pet food includes a variety of organic ingredients, exempting synthetic materials, like preservatives, fertilizers, artificial colors, and antibiotics. These organic and natural ingredients in pet food help in boosting immunity, minimizing skin ailments and allergies, preventing digestive disorders, improving life expectancy, and enhancing metabolism in pets.
The growing popularity of premium-quality pet food in multigrain, protein-based, and gluten-free variants is one of the key factors driving the GCC market for organic and natural pet food. Moreover, the key manufacturers are rapidly employing advanced procedures to reduce the loss of essential nutrients while producing organic and natural pet food, which is also propelling the market growth across the region. Furthermore, the prevalent trend of pet humanization, along with the rising concerns of pet owners towards the negative health impact of synthetic food on their pets and increase in pet adoption rates, will continue to create a positive outlook for the market in the region over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- PetGuard Holdings LLC
- Newman’s Own LLC
- Nestle
- Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food Company Inc.
- Lily’s Kitchen
- Avian Organics
- Castor & Pollux Natural Petworks
- Yarrah
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Ingredient:
- Natural
- Organic
Breakup by Pet Type:
- Dog Food
- Cat Food
- Others
Breakup by Product Type:
- Dry Pet Food
- Wet and Canned Pet Food
- Snacks and Treats
Breakup by Packaging Type:
- Bags
- Cans
- Pouches
- Boxes
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
