Virtual Clinical Trials Market Size, Demand, Competitive Analysis, Regional Growth and Forecast by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Virtual Clinical Trials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global virtual clinical trials market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2015-2020. Virtual clinical trials (VCT) refer to the clinical tests that are conducted remotely using advanced technological solutions. These virtual trials involve the use of smartphone applications and electronic monitoring devices to diagnose, detect and prevent diseases, along with several web-based platforms to recruit, counsel, measure endpoints and obtain data from the subjects. They also help in generating data regarding the efficiency, effectiveness, and safety of drugs and medical procedures. Compared to the traditional clinical trials, VCTs are less time-consuming, ensure real-time data acquisition and are not affected by delays in patient recruitment as they can be conducted at-home or at remote locations.

The rising digitization of the healthcare infrastructures is primarily driving the growth of the market. Besides this, as coronavirus disease continues to spread across the world, there has been a considerable increase in the demand for virtual and remote testing solutions for safe and effective data collection. Furthermore, numerous technological innovations, such as the introduction of virtual patient interaction platforms and the utilization of wearable devices, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These technologies assist in connecting patients with treating physicians through telemedicine platforms and obtaining e-consent for the trials, thus strengthening the market growth. Additionally, the growing adoption of cloud-based, web-hosted and open-source licensing delivery models is anticipated to further propel the market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global virtual clinical trials market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

