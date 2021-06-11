Plant Based Food Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Plant-based Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global plant-based food market reached a value of US$ 35.6 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Plant-based food refers to a variety of food products derived from vegetables, fruits, nuts, whole grains, legumes, oils and other plant sources. Tofu, coconut, almond milk, tempeh and seitan are plant-based food products that do not contain animal-sourced ingredients like meat, milk, and eggs. They are rich in numerous essential nutrients, including vitamin B1, C and E, folic acid, magnesium, and iron. They also comprise minimal cholesterol and saturated fats, which aids in reducing the risk of heart diseases, metabolic disorders, diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, and some types of cancer. Nowadays, plant-based foods are highly preferred by health-conscious consumers due to their low-calorie and high-protein content.
Breakup by Type:
- Dairy Alternatives
- Meat Alternatives
- Egg Substitutes and Condiments
- Others
Breakup by Source:
- Soy
- Almond
- Wheat
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
