Plant Based Food Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Plant-based Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global plant-based food market reached a value of US$ 35.6 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Plant-based food refers to a variety of food products derived from vegetables, fruits, nuts, whole grains, legumes, oils and other plant sources. Tofu, coconut, almond milk, tempeh and seitan are plant-based food products that do not contain animal-sourced ingredients like meat, milk, and eggs. They are rich in numerous essential nutrients, including vitamin B1, C and E, folic acid, magnesium, and iron. They also comprise minimal cholesterol and saturated fats, which aids in reducing the risk of heart diseases, metabolic disorders, diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, and some types of cancer. Nowadays, plant-based foods are highly preferred by health-conscious consumers due to their low-calorie and high-protein content.

Plant Based Food Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the plant based food market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the plant based food market on the basis of type, source, Distribution Channel and region.

Breakup by Type:

Dairy Alternatives

Meat Alternatives

Egg Substitutes and Condiments

Others

Breakup by Source:

Soy

Almond

Wheat

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

