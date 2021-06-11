Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global hospital acquired disease testing market reached a value of US$ 7.32 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
A hospital-acquired infection (HAI), also known as a nosocomial infection, is acquired from hospitals or clinical surroundings such as nursing homes and rehabilitation centers. In several cases, HAI can also be traced in the patient’s microbiome when the protective layer of skin comes in contact with possible threats, which cause infection, particularly after surgical operations. The incubation period of these diseases generally varies from 48 hours to 4 days. Some of the commonly occurring infections include pneumonia, urinary tract infections (UTI) and primary bloodstream infections.
Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the hospital acquired disease testing market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the hospital acquired disease testing market on the basis of indication and region.
Breakup by Indication:
- UTI (Urinary Tract Infection)
- SSI (Surgical Site Infection)
- Pneumonia
- Bloodstream Infections
- MRSA (Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus)
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hospital-acquired-disease-testing-market
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
