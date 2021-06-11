Cellulose Acetate Market Size & Share | Global Industry Analysis Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cellulose Acetate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global cellulose acetate market reached a value of US$ 4.02 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Cellulose acetate refers to a hygroscopic chemical product that is the acetate ester of cellulose. It is manufactured using the reaction of cellulose with acetic acid and acetic anhydride in the presence of a catalyst. The produced compound is then blended with a combination of plasticizers, additives and melt compounded to produce cellulose acetate granules, which are further processed to form a high-performance thermoplastic. It is easily soluble in acids, acetone, esters and strong mineral bases while being biodegradable in nature. It is widely used as a major substitute for plastics across numerous industries.
Cellulose Acetate Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the Cellulose Acetate Market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the Cellulose Acetate Market on the basis of application and region.
Breakup by Region:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Breakup by Application:
- Ciggeraette Filters
- LCD
- Yarn
- Coatings, Plastics and Films
- Price Analysis
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure:
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
