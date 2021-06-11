Bean Pasta Market Size, Trends, Growth, Key Players, Industry Demand and Future Scope by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Bean Pasta Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global bean pasta market reached a value of US$ 2.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 5.1 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 11.10% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Bean pasta is a type of gluten-free pasta prepared using beans of several varieties, such as chickpeas, lentils and black beans. It is obtained by grinding the beans into a fine flour, following which it is kneaded into a dough with the help of water or thickening agents, such as tapioca or xanthan gum. This dough is then extruded into desired shapes to produce pasta of different varieties, including penne, fusilli and spaghetti. It is a rich source of protein and fibers, due to which it is widely consumed to improve digestion, regulate blood cholesterol levels and boost muscle growth.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global bean pasta market is primarily driven by the growing health-consciousness among the masses. Since bean pasta is considered to be a healthier alternative to its wheat-based counterparts, it is gaining widespread prominence among consumers who are seeking for healthy food options. Bean pasta is also rich in protein and gluten-free in nature. The rising popularity of gluten-free and protein-rich diets on the global level is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Along with this, significant growth in the food industry and the rising preference for ready-to-cook food products among individuals, along with their inflating disposable income levels and shifting dietary preferences, are providing a thrust to the market growth. Moreover, numerous players are introducing fortified and organic product variants in the market to cater to the evolving preferences of the masses, thereby providing an impetus to the market growth. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include the advent of flavored bean pasta, easy product availability through online and offline organized retails channels and the growing popularity of social media marketing strategies adopted by vendors.

Bean Pasta Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the bean pasta market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

NutriNoodle

Explore Cuisine

Harvest Innovations LLC (Archer Daniels Midland Company)

Banza LLC

Bellabondonza LLC

Jinan Mintian Flour Co. Ltd.

The Only Bean LLC

Trader Joe’s Company

Kazidomi

Tianjin ASO Organic Food Co. Ltd. (ASOF Group)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global bean pasta market on the basis of region, nature, type, raw material, pasta type, packaging type, end use and distribution channel

Breakup by Nature:

Conventional

Organic

Breakup by Type:

Dry

Fresh

Breakup by Raw Material:

White Bean

Black Bean

Mung Bean

Adzuki Bean

Soybean

Edamame

Green Bean

Others

Breakup by Pasta Type:

Spaghetti Pasta

Fettuccine Pasta

Rotini Pasta

Penne Pasta

Elbow Pasta

Shell Pasta

Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Cartons

Pouches

Cans

Breakup by End Use:

HoReCa

Household

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Independent Small Grocery Stores

Online Sales

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

