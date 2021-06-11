Directed Energy Weapons Market Size, Trends, Growth, Key Players, Industry Demand and Future Scope by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Directed Energy Weapons Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global directed energy weapons market grew at a CAGR of around 24% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its robust growth during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Directed energy weapons are ranged weapons that employ a beam of concentrated electromagnetic energy for their functioning. They consist of laser, microwave and particle beams to produce highly focused energy, which further aids in demolishing their target. They can be operated at high speeds to allow them to cause disruptive effects to facilities, vehicles, personnel and equipment in an efficient manner. They are extremely precise as they conveniently target fast-moving objects, making them a preferred choice over conventional munitions. They also offer numerous other advantages, such as unlimited magazine, noise-free functioning, and multiple target area coverage, due to which they are extensively installed in aircraft, land vehicles, unmanned vehicles (UMVs), and military ships.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The global directed energy weapons market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of geographical conflicts and terror attacks across the globe. This has impelled the governments of various countries to increase their defense budgets and implement numerous effective counter-terrorism measures. Consequently, this has contributed to a rise in the uptake of advanced military devices for combat applications and improving national security, thereby catalyzing the demand for directed energy weapons on the global level. Along with this, there has also been a considerable rise in the threats from hypersonic weapons, particularly missiles, in several geographical locations. Directed energy weapons are increasingly being used in these areas for effective missile destruction during its trajectory. The market is further driven by the escalating need to protect civilians against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) emergencies across the globe. Moreover, numerous key players are increasingly investing in the integration of directed energy weapons with certain military-based drones and UAVs that are anticipated to offer long-range precision targeting while working remotely, which is expected to provide an impetus to the market growth. Some of the other factors driving the growth of the market include the rising need for weapons employing laser technology in the navy and the advent of high-energy laser (HEL) power to intercept cruise missiles.
Directed Energy Weapons Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global directed energy weapons market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- BAE Systems Plc
- The Boeing Company
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Textron Inc.
- Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft
- Applied Companies
- Qinetiq Group PLC
- L3harris Technologies Inc.
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global directed energy weapons market on the basis of type, application, technology, end use and region.
Breakup by Type:
- Lethal
- Non-Lethal
Breakup by Application:
- Homeland Security
- Defense
Breakup by Technology:
- High Energy Laser
- Chemical Laser
- Fiber Laser
- Free Electron Laser
- Solid -State Laser
- High Power Microwave
- Particle Beam
Breakup by End Use:
- Ship Based
- Land Vehicles
- Airborne
- Gun Shot
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
