Asthma Therapeutics Market Size, Trends, Growth, Key Players, Industry Demand and Future Scope by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Asthma Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global asthma therapeutics market reached a value of US$ 17.6 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 19.13 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 1.60% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asthma-therapeutics-market/requestsample

Asthma therapeutics include a group of pharmaceutical drugs that are primarily used for treating asthma. The drugs help in mitigating the symptoms of the respiratory disease, which usually gets triggered by exposure to various outdoor and indoor causative agents, including dust, allergens, pollutants, etc. Asthma therapeutics generally include bronchodilators and anti-inflammatory drugs, such as long-acting beta-agonists (LABA), methylxanthine, immunomodulators, corticosteroids, leukotriene modifiers, etc. These drugs aid in expansion of air passage into the lungs, which further enables the proper movement of air to enhance the breathing process. Asthma therapeutics drugs are usually administered via inhalers or nebulizers and are adopted in quick-relief medications and long-term asthma control therapies.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising prevalence of asthma due to the growing air pollution levels is currently propelling the adoption of asthma therapeutics. Additionally, the increasing consumer awareness towards the easy availability of effective asthma therapeutics is also catalyzing the asthma therapeutics market growth. Furthermore, the emergence of combination therapies for treating respiratory diseases, such as asthma, is driving the demand for asthma therapeutics. Numerous pharma companies are constantly focusing on clinical trials of pipeline asthma drugs with higher efficacy and prolonged effect. Several other factors, including the growing healthcare expenditures, continuous upgradation of healthcare infrastructures, extensive R&D activities in the medical sector, etc., are expected to further bolster the market in the coming years.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asthma-therapeutics-market

Asthma Therapeutics 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the asthma therapeutics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Amgen Inc.

Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Novartis AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Biogen Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

AstraZeneca

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global asthma therapeutics market on the basis of drug class, product type, treatment type, route of administration and region.

Breakup by Drug Class:

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Bronchodilators

Combination Therapies

Breakup by Product Type:

Inhalers Dry Powder Inhalers Metered Dose Inhalers Soft Mist Inhalers

Nebulizers Pneumatic Nebulizers Ultrasonic Nebulizers Mesh Nebulizers



Breakup by Treatment Type:

Quick-Relief Medications

Long-Term Asthma Control Medications

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Inhalation

Oral

Parenteral

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800