Digital Payment Market Size, Trends, Growth, SWOT Analysis, Demand and Future Scope by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Digital Payment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global digital payment market reached a value of US$ 56.43 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Digital payment is a secure payment method that operates over the internet or mobile channels without the involvement of physical exchange of cash. The payment information is stored in a merchant-specific database that is available to both consumers and merchants, which helps in the efficient tracking of transactions. Some of the commonly available digital payment methods include banking cards, mobile wallets, and internet banking. As compared to traditional modes of payments, digital payments are more convenient and flexible, and reduce geographical barriers. These reliable solutions process transactions through secure gateways, which enable users to pay directly from their bank accounts.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global digital payment market is primarily being driven by the easy accessibility to high-speed internet, especially in developing economies. This is further catalyzed by the introduction of the 5G network and rising sales of smartphones. Moreover, governments of various nations are increasingly undertaking initiatives to promote cashless transactions. This, along with the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, is acting as a major growth-inducing factor as digital payment options are contactless, which, in turn, reduces the chances of the spread of the virus significantly. Other factors, such as the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology and increasing mobile payment options, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Digital Payment Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the digital payment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Apple Inc.

Mastercard Incorporated

Paypal Holdings Inc.

ACI Worldwide Inc.

Aliant Payment Systems Inc.

Wirecard AG

Amazon.com Inc.

Visa Inc.

Total System Services Inc.

American Express Company

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global digital payment market on the basis of component, payment mode, deployment type, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Component:

Solutions Application Program Interface Payment Gateway Payment Processing Payment Security and Fraud Management Transaction Risk Management Others

Services Professional Services Managed Services



Breakup by Payment Mode:

Bank Cards

Digital Currencies

Digital Wallets

Net Banking

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Retail and E-commerce

Transportation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

