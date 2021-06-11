Data Center Colocation Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends, Demand and Future Scope by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Data Center Colocation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global data center colocation market reached a value of US$ 45.30 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Data center colocation is a service that enables enterprises to rent physical space, network bandwidth, along with other computing resources within an existing data center. The data centers have in-built networking components, information protocol systems, cooling units, and power backup facilities and are usually available in wholesale and retail setups. Colocation data centers are highly reliable, require minimal technical staff, can be located near the user, are easily scalable, and more cost-effective than traditionally used data centers. Owing to these factors, they are extensively adopted across various industries, such as healthcare, manufacturing, retail, information technology, energy, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) etc.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Rapid digitization coupled with the rising utilization of hybrid cloud computing and virtualization systems is primarily driving the data center colocation market. The extensive adoption of scalable, reliable, and secure infrastructure for efficient data recovery is also augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, with the growing number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), there has been a significant rise in modular data deployment to keep up with the increasing network complexities. Additionally, the rising demand for data storage facilities from the e-commerce industries and continuous improvements in IT infrastructures are also expected to bolster market for data center colocation in the coming years.

Data Center Colocation Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the data center colocation market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Coresite Realty Corporation

Digital Realty Trust Inc.

CenturyLink Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Internap Corporation

NTT Communications Corporation

Cyrusone Inc.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

China Telecom Corporation Limited

Verizon Enterprise Solutions Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global data center colocation market on the basis of type, organization size, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Type:

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Energy

Healthcare

Government

Retail

Education

Entertainment and Media

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

