June 2021 Report on Global Gas-Discharge Lamps Market CAGR, Volume, and Value 2021-2025

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Gas-Discharge Lamps, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Gas-Discharge Lamps industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Orbitec

OSRAM SYLVANIA

LCR Electronics

Daisalux

Megaman

Sylvania Lighting

BAG electronics Group

TCL

W. Lucy & Co. Ltd

Feit Electric

RS Pro

Nora Lighting

Lightbuibs

Panasonic

OPPLE

Allanson Corporate

General Electric Company

Philips

ERC Highlight

Fulham

Eckerle Industrie- Elektronik

AOZZO

By Type:

Neon lamp

Sulfur lamp

Plasma lamp

Others

By Application:

Advertising signboard

Outer wall Lighting

Steet lamp

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Gas-Discharge Lamps Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Neon lamp

1.2.2 Sulfur lamp

1.2.3 Plasma lamp

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Advertising signboard

1.3.2 Outer wall Lighting

1.3.3 Steet lamp

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Gas-Discharge Lamps Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Gas-Discharge Lamps Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Gas-Discharge Lamps Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Gas-Discharge Lamps Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Gas-Discharge Lamps Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Gas-Discharge Lamps (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Gas-Discharge Lamps Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Gas-Discharge Lamps Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Gas-Discharge Lamps (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Gas-Discharge Lamps Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Gas-Discharge Lamps Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Gas-Discharge Lamps (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Gas-Discharge Lamps Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Gas-Discharge Lamps Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

…continued

