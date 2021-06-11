June 2021 Report on Textile Printing Machine MARKET COMPETITION, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES 2021

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Textile Printing Machine, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Textile Printing Machine industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Mimaki

APSOM Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Electronics for Imaging Inc.(EFI)

SPGPrints B. V.

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson)

Durst Group

Agfa-Gevaert N.V

GALI

Kornit Digital Ltd.

ROQ International

MHM Siebdruckmaschinen GmbH

M&R

Sawgrass Technologies Inc.

Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica)

By Type:

Rotary screen textile printing

Automatic flat screen printing

Hand screen printing

Dye sublimation transfer printing

Digital textile printing

Hybrid textile printing

By Application:

Women’s wear

Childrens wear

Men’s wear

Beachwear

Hometextiles

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Table of content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Textile Printing Machine Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Rotary screen textile printing

1.2.2 Automatic flat screen printing

1.2.3 Hand screen printing

1.2.4 Dye sublimation transfer printing

1.2.5 Digital textile printing

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Women’s wear

1.3.2 Childrens wear

1.3.3 Men’s wear

1.3.4 Beachwear

1.3.5 Hometextiles

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

……. continued

