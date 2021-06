Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market: Key Players Biffa Group, Green Conversion Systems ,Amec Foster Wheeler , Xcel Energy

A persuasive Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market study takes into account a market attractiveness analysis, where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The geographical scope of the products is also carried out comprehensively for the major global areas such as Asia, North America, South America, and Africa which helps define strategies for the product distribution in those areas.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ xx million in 2020. Over the next five years the Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2026.

Comprehensive market research carried out in this business report puts a light on the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, scope, and competitive landscape for the business. The Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market document assists to achieve an extreme sense of evolving industry movements before the competitors.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

– Biffa Group

– Green Conversion Systems

– Amec Foster Wheeler

– Xcel Energy

– Recology

– Hitachi Zosen

– Covanta Holding Corporation

– Keppel Seghers

– Plasco Conversion Technologies

– Wheelabrator Technologies

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

– Municipal Solid Waste

– Industrial Solid Waste

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

– Recycling

– Waste to Energy Incineration

– Composting and Anaerobic Digestion

– Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

– Americas

– – United States

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– – Brazil

– APAC

– – China

– – Japan

– – Korea

– – Southeast Asia

– – India

– – Australia

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Russia

– Middle East & Africa

– – Egypt

– – South Africa

– – Israel

– – Turkey

– – GCC Countries

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Size 2016-2026

2.1.2 Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Size CAGR by Region 2020 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2 Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Municipal Solid Waste

2.3 Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Size CAGR by Type

2.3.2 Global Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Size Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.4 Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Recycling

2.4.2 Waste to Energy Incineration

2.4.3 Composting and Anaerobic Digestion

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Size CAGR by Application

2.5.2 Global Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Size Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

3 Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Size by Players

3.1 Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Revenue by Players (2019-2021E)

3.1.2 Global Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Revenue Market Share by Players (2019-2021E)

3.2 Global Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2019-2021E)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) by Regions

4.1 Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Size by Regions (2016-2021)

4.2 Americas Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

4.3 APAC Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

4.4 Europe Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

4.5 Middle East & Africa Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 Americas Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Americas Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

6.2 APAC Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.3 APAC Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) by Country (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.3 Europe Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) by Region (2016-2021)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.3 Middle East & Africa Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Forecast

10.1 Global Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Americas Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Forecast

10.1.3 APAC Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Forecast

10.1.4 Europe Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Forecast

10.1.5 Middle East & Africa Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Forecast

10.2 Americas Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Forecast by Countries (2021-2026)

10.2.1 United States Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Forecast

10.2.2 Canada Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Forecast

10.2.3 Mexico Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Forecast

10.2.4 Brazil Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Forecast

10.3 APAC Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.1 China Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Forecast

10.3.2 Japan Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Forecast

10.3.3 Korea Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Forecast

10.3.4 Southeast Asia Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Forecast

10.3.5 India Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Forecast

10.3.6 Australia Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Forecast

10.4 Europe Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Germany Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Forecast

10.4.2 France Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Forecast

10.4.3 UK Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Forecast

10.4.4 Italy Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Forecast

10.4.5 Russia Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East & Africa Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5.1 Egypt Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Forecast

10.5.2 South Africa Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Forecast

10.5.3 Israel Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Forecast

10.5.4 Turkey Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Forecast

10.5.5 GCC Countries Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Market Forecast

10.6 Global Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

10.8 Global Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Biffa Group

11.1.1 Biffa Group Company Information

11.1.2 Biffa Group Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Product Offered

11.1.3 Biffa Group Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 Biffa Group Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Biffa Group Latest Developments

11.2 Green Conversion Systems

11.2.1 Green Conversion Systems Company Information

11.2.2 Green Conversion Systems Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Product Offered

11.2.3 Green Conversion Systems Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 Green Conversion Systems Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Green Conversion Systems Latest Developments

11.3 Amec Foster Wheeler

11.3.1 Amec Foster Wheeler Company Information

11.3.2 Amec Foster Wheeler Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Product Offered

11.3.3 Amec Foster Wheeler Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 Amec Foster Wheeler Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Amec Foster Wheeler Latest Developments

11.4 Xcel Energy

11.4.1 Xcel Energy Company Information

11.4.2 Xcel Energy Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Product Offered

11.4.3 Xcel Energy Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.4.4 Xcel Energy Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Xcel Energy Latest Developments

11.5 Recology

11.5.1 Recology Company Information

11.5.2 Recology Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Product Offered

11.5.3 Recology Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.5.4 Recology Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Recology Latest Developments

11.6 Hitachi Zosen

11.6.1 Hitachi Zosen Company Information

11.6.2 Hitachi Zosen Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Product Offered

11.6.3 Hitachi Zosen Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.6.4 Hitachi Zosen Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Hitachi Zosen Latest Developments

11.7 Covanta Holding Corporation

11.7.1 Covanta Holding Corporation Company Information

11.7.2 Covanta Holding Corporation Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Product Offered

11.7.3 Covanta Holding Corporation Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.7.4 Covanta Holding Corporation Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Covanta Holding Corporation Latest Developments

11.8 Keppel Seghers

11.8.1 Keppel Seghers Company Information

11.8.2 Keppel Seghers Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Product Offered

11.8.3 Keppel Seghers Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.8.4 Keppel Seghers Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Keppel Seghers Latest Developments

11.9 Plasco Conversion Technologies

11.9.1 Plasco Conversion Technologies Company Information

11.9.2 Plasco Conversion Technologies Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Product Offered

11.9.3 Plasco Conversion Technologies Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.9.4 Plasco Conversion Technologies Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Plasco Conversion Technologies Latest Developments

11.10 Wheelabrator Technologies

11.10.1 Wheelabrator Technologies Company Information

11.10.2 Wheelabrator Technologies Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Product Offered

11.10.3 Wheelabrator Technologies Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.10.4 Wheelabrator Technologies Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Wheelabrator Technologies Latest Developments

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

