Medical Cameras Market: Top Key Players Sony Corporation (Japan)  Stryker (US) Danaher (US) Canon Inc. (Japan) Carl Zeiss AG (Germany)

The Medical Cameras Market research document precisely collects the information about effective factors for the industry which includes customer behaviour, emerging trends, product usage, and brand positioning. The market study carried out in this report analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors in the industry.

Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany)

TOPCON CORPORATION (Japan)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Stryker (US)

Danaher (US)

Canon Inc. (Japan)

Carl Zeiss AG (Germany)

Smith & Nephew (UK)

Carestream Dental LLC. (US)

Basler AG (Germany)

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany)

IMPERX, Inc (US)

IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH (Germany)

Optomed Plc (Finland)

HAAG-STREIT GROUP (Switzerland)

CYMO B.V. (Netherland)

Diaspective Vision GmbH (Germany)

Dage-MTI (US)

Fude Technology Group Limited (China)

Healthtech Engineers Private Limited (India)

SCHÖLLY FIBEROPTIC GMBH (Germany)

Medicam (India)

ESC Medicams (India)

Tonglu Kanger Medical Instrument Co., Ltd (China).

Market growth is largely driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures, growing demand for endoscopic procedures, technological advancements, and increasing investments in endoscopy and laparoscopy facilities. However, the high cost of medical cameras is a major restraint for market growth. Product discontinuations, a shortage of trained medical professionals, and the availability of refurbished products are also major challenges limiting market growth to a certain extent.

In the Medical Cameras Market business report, industry trends are formulated on a macro-level which helps clients and businesses comprehend the marketplace and possible future issues. This market research report involves key data and information about the industry, emerging trends, product usage, motivating factors for customers and competitors, restraints, brand positioning, and customer behaviour.

Medical Cameras Market by Camera Type (Endoscopy Cameras, Ophthalmology Cameras, Dermatology Cameras), Resolution (HD Cameras, SD Cameras), Sensor (CMOS, CCD), End-Users (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Specialty Clinics) – Global Forecast to 2026 The medical cameras market is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2026 from USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

“The surgical microscopy cameras segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the medical cameras market, by type, during the forecast period”

Based on type, the medical cameras market is segmented into surgical microscopy cameras, endoscopy cameras, dermatology cameras, ophthalmology cameras, dental cameras, and other medical cameras. The surgical microscopy cameras segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the medical cameras market in 2020. This can be attributed to the increasing number of surgical procedures and the introduction of technologically advanced products.

“CMOS Sensor segment accounted for the highest CAGR”

Based on sensor, the medical cameras market is segmented into CMOS Sensor and CCD Sensor. In 2020, CMOS sensors accounted for the highest growth rate. The major factors driving the growth of this is the observable shift in the preference for CMOS sensors over CCD sensors due to its various advantages over CCD sensors.

“High-definition (HD) cameras segment accounted for the highest CAGR”

Based on resolution, the medical cameras market is segmented into standard-definition (SD) cameras and high-definition (HD) cameras. High-definition (HD) cameras registered highest growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to introduction of technologically advanced products in this segment by players in medical cameras market.

“Hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers segment accounted for the highest CAGR”

Based on end users, the global medical cameras market is segmented into hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics. In 2020, the hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the rising number of hospitals coupled with large patient pool for target diseases, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

“Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the Medical cameras market”

The medical cameras market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can primarily be attributed to the growing patient population and increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging Asian countries.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 42%, Tier 2 – 28%, and Tier 3 – 30%

By Designation: C-level – 30%, D-level – 34%, and Others – 36%

By Region: North America- 46%, Europe- 25%, Asia Pacific – 18%, RoW – 11%

Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the medical cameras market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as type, sensor, resolution, end user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall medical cameras market and its sub segments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, opportunities, and challenges.

