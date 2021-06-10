Orthodontic Supplies Market: Top Player Dentsply Sirona (US), Align Technology (US), American Orthodontics (US), Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US), G&H Orthodontics (US),

The Orthodontic Supplies Market document has been produced with the systematic gathering and analysis of information about individuals or organizations conducted through social and opinion research. The principal areas of market analysis such as market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis, and research methodology are studied very vigilantly and precisely throughout the report. For a clear and better understanding of facts and figures, the data is represented in the form of graphs and charts. Orthodontic Supplies Market research report assists businesses with intelligent decision making and better manage the marketing of goods which ultimately leads to growth in the business.

Orthodontic Supplies Market by Product (Braces(Removable, Fixed), Brackets(Ligating, Lingual, Metal), Archwires (Ni-Ti, steel), Anchorage, Ligature(Elastomeric, wire), Patient(Adult, Children), Users(Hospitals, Clinics, OTC) – Global Forecast to 2026 The global orthodontic supplies market size is projected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2026 from USD 5.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

The major players operating in the orthodontic supplies market are

3M (US),

Envista Holdings Corporation (US),

Dentsply Sirona (US),

Align Technology (US),

American Orthodontics (US),

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US),

G&H Orthodontics (US),

Dentaurum (Germany),

TP Orthodontics (US),

Great Lakes Dental Technologies (US),

DB Orthodontics (UK),

Morelli Orthodontics (Brazil),

ClearCorrect (US),

and Ultradent Products (US).

Factors such as rise in the incidence of malocclusion and rising emphasis on effective orthodontic treatment are the key factors boosting the demand for orthodontic supplies. Moreiver, the initiatives undertaken by governments to increase the awareness about orthodontic treatments along with the increase in the availability of advanced orthodontic supplies in the market, are amnticipated to boost the demand for orthodontic supplies during the forecast period.

The recent COVID-19 global pandemic has also impacted the orthodontic supplies market. Amid covid pandemic, the reduced access to hospital orthodontic clinics has effected the sales growth of the orthodontic products. However, with ongoing advancements in digital technology, many dental companies are majorly focusing on digital tools. This platform offers an opportunity to dental clinics to maintain digital communication with patients and continuously monitor treatment as the pandemic continues.

The Orthodontic Supplies Market report is extremely valuable for mapping the strategies related to production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing, and marketing. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. All the data and information is very helpful to stay ahead of the competition when implemented in a correct manner. With the Orthodontic Supplies Market business report it can also be analyzed that how the actions of key players are affecting the sales, import, export, revenue, and CAGR values. Market research offers actionable market insights which help create sustainable and money-spinning business strategies.

“The removable braces segment to witness the highest growth rate in orthodontic supplies market, by product, during the forecast period.”

The Removable braces segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth in this owes to the high prevalence of malocclusion and growing patient awareness about the adavanatages of removable braces, along with presence of well established players with strong offerings in removable braces.

“The brackest segment accounted for the largest share of the orthodontic supplies market, by fixed brackets product , in 2021.”

The brackets segment accounted for the largest share of the orthodontic supplies market in 2020. The rise in the global prevalence of orthodontic problesms such as overcrowding, crossbite, diastema and influx of different types of adavanced brackets for the treatment of malocclusion are some of the factors anticipated to boost the segment growth in the coming years.

“The hospital and dental clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the orthodontic supplies market, by end users, in 2021”

The rapidly growing cases of malocclusions across the globe and the rising expectations of improved dental healthcare among the expanding population worldwide are playing a critical role in increasing the adoption of orthodontic treatments in hospitals and dental clinics. Growing emphaisis on investments in the hospitals and dental clincs by many privaty equity firms to establish large chain of dental clinics are likely to play a significant role in propelling the growth of segment in the coming years. Moreover, growing dental tourism industry, along with the rapid cosmetic procedures are likely to augument the segment growth during the forecat period.

“The Asia Pacific market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The orthodontic supplies market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Increase in the adoption of orthodontic supplies , increasing healthcare expenditures, increasing number of dental clinics in India and China, and growing presence of small players offering wide range of orthodontic products in the region are also expected to drive the growth of orthodontic supplies market in Aisa Pacific.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 25%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 45%

Tier 1: 25%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 45% By Designation: C-level: 26%, D-level: 30%, and Others: 44%

C-level: 26%, D-level: 30%, and Others: 44% By Region: North America: 40.4%, Europe: 28.0%, APAC: 19.0%, Latin America: 7.7%, and the Middle East & Africa: 5.0%

Research Coverage

This report studies the orthodontic supplies market based on the product, application, distribution challenge, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions (and the respective countries in these regions).

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the orthodontic supplies market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency Used For The Study

1.5 Major Market Stakeholders

1.6 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 2 Breakdown Of Primaries: Orthodontic Supplies Market

2.2 Market Estimation Methodology

2.2.1 Revenue Mapping-Based Market Estimation

2.2.2 Usage-Based Market Estimation

2.2.3 Primary Research Validation

2.3 Data Triangulation

Figure 5 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Research Limitations

3 Executive Summary

Figure 6 Orthodontic Supplies Market, By Product, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 7 Orthodontic Supplies Market, By Patient, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 8 Orthodontic Supplies Market, By End User, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 9 Geographical Snapshot Of The Orthodontic Supplies Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Orthodontic Supplies Market Overview

Figure 10 Rising Prevalence Of Malocclusion And Growing Awareness About Orthodontic Treatment To Boost The Market Growth

4.2 Orthodontic Supplies Market, By Patient, 2021

Figure 11 Adults Segment To Dominate The Orthodontic Supplies Market In 2021

4.3 Asia Pacific: Orthodontic Supplies Market

Figure 12 Hospitals & Dental Clinics To Be The Largest End User Segment In The Apac Orthodontic Supplies Market In 2021

Figure 13 Apac To Register The Fastest Growth During The Forecast Period (2021–2026)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 14 Orthodontic Supplies Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Number Of Patients With Malocclusions, Jaw Diseases, Tooth Decay/Tooth Loss, And Jaw Pain

Figure 15 Prevalence Mean Score Of Different Traits Of Malocclusions Affecting Permanent Dentition

Figure 16 Dentists Per 10,000 Population, By Country (2019)

5.2.1.2 Increasing Disposable Incomes And Expanding Middle-Class Population In Developing Countries

5.2.1.3 Increasing Awareness About Advanced Orthodontic Treatments

5.2.1.4 Ongoing Research And Technological Advancements In Orthodontic Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Risks And Complications Associated With Orthodontic Treatments

Table 1 Complications/Risks Associated With Orthodontic Treatments

5.2.2.2 High Cost Of Advanced Orthodontic Treatments In Some Nations

Figure 17 Average Cost Of Braces In Adults Vs. Children (Usd)

Table 2 Average Cost Of Dental Treatments, By Country (2018)

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets In Apac And Row

5.2.3.2 Digital Orthodontics: Integration With Digital Technologies Such As Cad/Cam And Software

Figure 18 Penetration Of Digital Technology In Us Dental Labs (2015 Vs. 2019)

5.2.3.3 Increasing Use Of Social Media By Patients/Parents And Dental Professionals

5.2.3.4 Direct-To-Consumer Orthodontics

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth Of Trained Dental Practitioners

5.3 Global Regulatory Landscape

5.3.1 Us

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.4 Industry Trends Related To Covid-19

Table 3 Percentage Of Us Dental Practices During The Covid-19 Quarantine Period

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 19 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Pricing Trend Analysis

Table 4 Average Price Of Orthodontic Supplies, By Country, 2020 (Usd)

5.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

Table 5 Orthodontic Supplies Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.7.2 Threat Of New Entrants

5.7.3 Threat Of Substitutes

5.7.4 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.7.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.7.6 Degree Of Competition

Read More……………

