Antifouling Coatings Industry 2021 Market Report States Full Industry Analysis, Business Opportunities, Competitive Situation and Future Developments

#Key Players-

– Akzo Nobel

– Hempel

– Jotun

– PPG industries

– Sherwin-Williams Company

– BASF

– Boero

– Chugoku Marine Paints

– DuPont

– Kansai Paints

– Nippon Paint Holdings

– Sea Hawk Paints

– San Cera Coat Industries

– Altex Coatings

– The Witham Group

– PYI

Antifouling Coatings Market segment by Type:

– Self-Polishing Antifouling Coatings

– Copper-Free Antifouling Coatings

– Nano Antifouling Coatings

– Others

Antifouling Coatings Market segment by Application:

– Shipping Vessels

– Drilling Rigs & Production Platforms

– Fishing Boats

– Yachts & Other Boats

– Others

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Antifouling Coatings market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

List of Tables

Table 1. Global Antifouling Coatings Market Size by Type (K MT) & (US$ Million) (2021 VS 2027)

Table 2. Global Antifouling Coatings Consumption (K MT) Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

Table 3. Antifouling Coatings Market Size Comparison by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

Table 4. Global Antifouling Coatings Production Capacity (K MT) by Manufacturers

Table 5. Global Antifouling Coatings Production (K MT) by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

Table 6. Global Antifouling Coatings Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

Table 7. Global Antifouling Coatings Revenue (US$ Million) by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

Table 8. Global Antifouling Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

Table 9. Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Antifouling Coatings as of 2020)

Table 10. Global Market Antifouling Coatings Average Price (USD/MT) of Key Manufacturers (2016-2021)

……..CONTINUED

