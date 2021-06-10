June 2021 Report on Global UV-C Disinfection Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2027

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of UV-C Disinfection Equipment, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the UV-C Disinfection Equipment industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Xylem Inc.

Advanced UV

Atlantium Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

Danaher Corporation (Trojan Technologies)

Calgon Carbon Corporation

UV-Technik

American Ultraviolet, Inc.

Halma plc

By Type:

UV Lamp

Quartz Sleeve

Reactor Chamber

Controller Unit

Others

By Application:

Water & Wastewater Disinfection

Process Water Disinfection

Air Disinfection

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1.1 UV-C Disinfection Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 UV Lamp

1.2.2 Quartz Sleeve

1.2.3 Reactor Chamber

1.2.4 Controller Unit

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Water & Wastewater Disinfection

1.3.2 Process Water Disinfection

1.3.3 Air Disinfection

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global UV-C Disinfection Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global UV-C Disinfection Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global UV-C Disinfection Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global UV-C Disinfection Equipment Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global UV-C Disinfection Equipment Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global UV-C Disinfection Equipment (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global UV-C Disinfection Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global UV-C Disinfection Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global UV-C Disinfection Equipment (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global UV-C Disinfection Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global UV-C Disinfection Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global UV-C Disinfection Equipment (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global UV-C Disinfection Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global UV-C Disinfection Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States UV-C Disinfection Equipment Market Analysis

3.1 United States UV-C Disinfection Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States UV-C Disinfection Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States UV-C Disinfection Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe UV-C Disinfection Equipment Market Analysis

4.1 Europe UV-C Disinfection Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe UV-C Disinfection Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe UV-C Disinfection Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe UV-C Disinfection Equipment Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany UV-C Disinfection Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK UV-C Disinfection Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France UV-C Disinfection Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy UV-C Disinfection Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain UV-C Disinfection Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland UV-C Disinfection Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia UV-C Disinfection Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China UV-C Disinfection Equipment Market Analysis

5.1 China UV-C Disinfection Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China UV-C Disinfection Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China UV-C Disinfection Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan UV-C Disinfection Equipment Market Analysis

6.1 Japan UV-C Disinfection Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan UV-C Disinfection Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan UV-C Disinfection Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia UV-C Disinfection Equipment Market Analysis

….contiued

