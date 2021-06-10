Neuromorphic Processing Market | Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview

The global Neuromorphic Processing Market is projected to reach USD 11.29 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The primary factors driving the growth of the market include expansion within the sensors market; increasing demand for AI and machine learning; faster adoption of software in applications like continuous online learning, predictive analysis, real-time data streaming and data modelling; requirement for efficient ICs; accelerating demand for neuromorphic processing in applications like machine vision, video monitoring and voice identification.

The latest report elaborates on the rapidly changing market scenario and conducts preliminary, as well as the future assessment of COVID-19 impact on the market. Moreover, the document contains a broad analysis of prime aspects of the market, with expert opinions on the current market standing and historical data. The global Neuromorphic Processing market report estimates revenue growth on global, regional, and country levels, depicting the industry trends from 2019 to 2027 in each segment and sub-segment of the market. However, the global market is fragmented on the basis of region, product type, and application.

Key participants include IBM Corp., HP Corp., Samsung Electronics Ltd., Intel Corp., HRL Laboratories, LLC, General Vision Inc., Applied Brain Research, BrainChip Holdings Ltd. and General Vision Inc. among others.

The Global Neuromorphic Processing Market Research Report 2020 offers an extensive evaluation of the industry to present the readers with insightful data to help them gain a competitive edge over other players by capitalizing on the lucrative growth opportunities and understanding the critical elements of the market. The report offers a critical overview of the market segment with regards to the market size, market share, market volume, price analysis, global reach, and financial standing. The statistical analysis performed for this report indicates the market is expected to grow at a steady pace throughout the forecast timeline.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Neuromorphic Processing market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

The report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Signal Processing Image Processing Data Processing Object Detection Others End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Consumer Electronics Automotive Healthcare Military and Defense Others Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe



