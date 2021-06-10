Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report- Size, Business Opportunities, Segmentation and Regional Overview

ReportsnReports added Latest Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Research Report offers crucial data on numerous market situations, for example, ability improvement elements, elements controlling the advancement, market possibilities, and risks to the global market. Also, the report widely facilities round competitive evaluation of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market. The competitive evaluation section includes key producers, recent players, providers, market strategies, ability chances, operation panorama, and evaluation of the traits of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market.

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a rare, progressive disorder characterized by vascular proliferation and remodeling of the small pulmonary arteries (Humbert et al., 2004; Humbert et al., 2010; Simonneau et al., 2004). In PAH, blood vessels in the lungs are narrowed, blocked, or destroyed. The damage slows blood flow through the lungs (Mayo Clinic, 2020). This results in progressively increasing pulmonary vascular resistance, leading to an increase in pulmonary arterial pressure (Humbert et al., 2004, 2010; Simonneau et al., 2004).

ReportsnReports epidemiologists utilized national databases, registries, and robust peer-reviewed journal articles to build the diagnosed incident and diagnosed prevalent cases of PAH forecast in the 7MM. ReportsnReports epidemiologists used registry data for the forecast of diagnosed incident cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of PAH in the US and 5EU, and then adjusted them for underestimation. For the diagnosed incident and diagnosed prevalent cases of PAH forecast for Japan, ReportsnReports epidemiologists used data available from the Ministry of Health statistics in Japan that reflect the accurate patient population. ReportsnReports epidemiologists kept the forecast methodology consistent across the 7MM. The report and model include a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident and diagnosed prevalent cases of PAH in the 7MM, segmented by age, sex, NYHA functional classes, and comorbidities.

The following data describes epidemiology of PAH. In the 7MM, ReportsnReports epidemiologists forecast an increase in the diagnosed incident cases of PAH from 12,487 cases in 2019 to 12,752 cases in 2029, at an AGR of 0.21% over the forecast period. The diagnosed prevalent cases of PAH in the 7MM will increase from 67,369 cases in 2019 to 68,241 cases in 2029, at an AGR of 0.13%. PAH occurs twice as frequently in women as in men. These trends are reflected in forecast for the diagnosed incident and diagnosed prevalent cases for the 7MM.

– The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of PAH in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

– The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident and diagnosed prevalent cases of PAH segmented by sex and age (all ages). The prevalent cases of PAH are also segmented by New York Heart Association (NYHA) functional classes (NYHA functional classes I and II, NYHA functional class III, and NYHA functional class IV), and comorbidities (connective tissue disease, scleroderma, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, portal hypertension, and coronary heart disease) in these markets.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension: Executive Summary

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related Reports

2.3 Upcoming Reports

3 Epidemiology

3.1 Disease Background

3.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

3.3 Global and Historical Trends

3.4 Forecast Methodology

3.4.1 Sources

3.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

3.5 Epidemiological Forecast for PAH (2019-2029)

3.5.1 Diagnosed Incident Cases of PAH

3.5.2 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of PAH

3.5.3 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of PAH

3.5.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PAH

3.5.5 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PAH

3.5.6 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PAH

3.5.7 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PAH by NYHA Functional Classes

3.5.8 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PAH by Comorbidities

3.6 Discussion

3.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

3.6.2 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Impact

3.6.3 Limitations of the Analysis

3.6.4 Strengths of the Analysis

4 Appendix

4.1 Bibliography

4.2 About the Authors

4.2.1 Epidemiologist

4.2.2 Reviewers

4.2.3 Global Director of Therapy Analysis and Epidemiology

4.2.4 Global Head and EVP of Healthcare Operations and Strategy

and more…